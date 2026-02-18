Trump’s Sons Say Their Open Corruption Is Our Fault

Members of the Trump family were denied some financial services after the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol in 2021. Both Deutsche Bank and Signature Bank reportedly refused to continue working with Trump, while Capital One and JPMorgan shuttered many of his personal and business accounts.

“They were pulling these accounts from us like we were absolute dogs,” Eric said. So, essentially, their blatant corruption was a kind of revenge on those who’d wronged them.

CNBC also asked the Trump brothers to explain what was likely the most blatant instance of corruption since their father reentered office: the president’s sudden reversal to permit the United Arab Emirates to import 500,000 of Nvidia’s most advanced AI chips every year, after World Liberty Financial pocketed $2 billion from an investment firm with ties to an Emirati family member.