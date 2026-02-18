Trump’s Sons Say Their Open Corruption Is Our Fault
Instead of denying the corruption accusations, Donald Jr. and Eric tried to shift the blame.
President Donald Trump’s sons are so far past trying to dispel accusations of corruption that they’re actually blaming everyone else for making them so crooked.
Speaking to CNBC Wednesday from a gilded ballroom at their father’s Mar-a-Lago resort, Don Jr. and Eric Trump, co-founders of World Liberty Financial, didn’t bother to push back on claims that the rich and powerful had swarmed their family business in order to “curry favor” with the president.
“The great irony here is they didn’t give us much of a choice,” Eric said.
“They created this monster,” Don Jr. interjected.
Skipping past ethics concerns, Eric claimed that the brothers had been forced to turn to decentralized finance after they were “cancelled” by every major bank in the world, simply by virtue of wearing their “Make America Great Again” hats.
Members of the Trump family were denied some financial services after the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol in 2021. Both Deutsche Bank and Signature Bank reportedly refused to continue working with Trump, while Capital One and JPMorgan shuttered many of his personal and business accounts.
“They were pulling these accounts from us like we were absolute dogs,” Eric said. So, essentially, their blatant corruption was a kind of revenge on those who’d wronged them.
CNBC also asked the Trump brothers to explain what was likely the most blatant instance of corruption since their father reentered office: the president’s sudden reversal to permit the United Arab Emirates to import 500,000 of Nvidia’s most advanced AI chips every year, after World Liberty Financial pocketed $2 billion from an investment firm with ties to an Emirati family member.
The duo acted like everything was business as usual.
“A) My father has nothing to do with, B) It has nothing to do with AI chips, and C) We met in the Middle East the first time,” Don Jr. claimed. “There’s not a person in that room, there’s not a banker, there’s not a fund manager that doesn’t go to the Middle East.”
“We’ve been dealing with the conflict of interest stuff for years,” he continued. “They tried all this nonsense the first time around, frankly it’s gotten old. They were the ones who put us in the position by creating legislation to try to put us out of business. We just fought back.”
Eric claimed that it was simply the “law of unintended consequences.” When the big banks had cancelled them, that forced the Trump family to embrace decentralized finance. As consumers worldwide adopted cryptocurrency, those very executives were forced to come crawling back to the Trump family, he said.
The Trump brothers’ answers conveniently ignored the simple truth that those executives had come calling not only because daddy had been reinstalled in the White House, but that he’d already shown that he’d be more than willing to pull favors for anyone who writes him a check.