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Top Republican Suddenly Wants Nothing to Do With Redistricting Fight

NRCC Chair Richard Hudson sounds like he has a few regrets.

NRCC Chair Richard Hudson speaks outside the Capitol
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images
NRCC Chair Richard Hudson

National Republican Congressional Committee Chair Richard Hudson wouldn’t back up President Donald Trump’s gerrymandering scheme Wednesday after it backfired and gave Democrats a boost.

Virginians voted Tuesday to redraw their state’s congressional district map, potentially netting Democrats an additional three to four seats in the November midterm elections. The success of the measure could potentially see Democrats seize an edge over Republicans’ own gerrymandering efforts in red states, and MAGA is already flipping its lid.

Asked the morning after whether he felt the mid-decade redistricting effort was worth it, Hudson replied: “Not for me to decide that, wasn’t my decision,” Punchbowl News reported.

Hudson doesn’t seem interested in taking credit for his party’s political gamble. The North Carolina lawmaker appeared hopeful that Virginia’s Supreme Court will weigh in on a case against the new measure, in which the NRCC is a plaintiff.

“This close margin reinforces that Virginia is a purple state that shouldn’t be represented by a severe partisan gerrymander,” Hudson said in a separate statement. “That’s exactly why the courts, who have already ruled twice to block this egregious power grab, should uphold Virginia law.”

So far, five red statesMissouri, North Carolina, Texas, Ohio, and Utah—have moved to redraw their congressional maps at the president’s behest in order to hand a potential nine additional seats to the Republican Party.

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Trump Starts Nonsensical Conspiracy After Major Redistricting Defeat

President Trump can’t accept the staggering loss for Republicans in Virginia.

Donald Trump speaking into a mic.
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President Trump is once again alleging voter fraud—this time, after his gerrymandering defeat in Virginia.

“A RIGGED ELECTION TOOK PLACE LAST NIGHT IN THE GREAT COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA! All day long Republicans were winning, the Spirit was unbelievable, until the very end when, of course, there was a massive ‘Mail In Ballot Drop!’” Trump wrote on Truth Social Wednesday afternoon. “Where have I heard that before — And the Democrats eked out another Crooked Victory! Six to five goes to ten to one, and yet the Presidential Election in November was very close to a 50-50 split.”

The president also made time to deride the way the referendum question was written.

“In addition to everything else, the language on the Referendum was purposefully unintelligible and deceptive,” he continued. “As everyone knows, I am an extraordinarily brilliant person, and even I had no idea what the hell they were talking about in the Referendum, and neither do they! Let’s see if the Courts will fix this travesty of ‘Justice.’”

Virginians voted 51–49 on Tuesday to redraw their state’s congressional map. The approved ballot measure could give Democrats as many as four additional seats in the House of Representatives. Like Trump wrote, that could mean that Democrats have a real chance of taking 10 of Virginia’s 11 House seats come November.

But there is no proof of voter fraud. And this entire effort was kickstarted last year when Trump himself started asking red states to gerrymander to help him overcome what looks like an incoming midterm defeat. The president claimed that Texas Republicans were “entitled to five more seats.” They obliged, and soon, Republicans in Missouri, North Carolina, and Ohio all capitulated. Now Virginia, like California, has responded. And Trump has a problem.

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Pentagon Report on Hormuz Strait Blows Up Trump Dream of Cheap Gas

Despite Donald Trump’s promises, it’s going to take a lot more than a few months to bring gas prices down.

A ship sails in the Strait of Hormuz
U.S. Navy/Getty Images
A ship in the Strait of Hormuz

It will be a long time before the Strait of Hormuz is back to business as usual.

A Pentagon assessment shared with lawmakers Tuesday revealed that it could take six months for the vital oil tradeway to be fully cleared of the mines planted by the Iranian military, according to officials that spoke with The Washington Post.

It’s unlikely, however, that any mine-sweeping operation will take place without a peace agreement and an official end to the Iran war—a possibility that could very well drag the current economic woes into the back half of the year or beyond.

That could have serious implications for Republicans come November: Most Americans do not approve of the war, with 41 percent of the country in doubt as to whether Donald Trump even has a plan for ending the conflict, according to a Politico survey published last week.

The unpopular war has also ripped the MAGA movement right down the middle. Several major far-right media personalities—such as Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones—have outright disavowed the president and his approach to foreign policy since the war began, arguing that Trump backtracked on his former platform and campaign promises. Trump has rebuked his former acolytes in response, directly attacking them on social media and reposting content that demands they “shut the fuck up.”

By Wednesday, the majority of the voting public said that the House should impeach Trump, including one in five of his own supporters, according to a poll by Strength in Numbers.

But the rejection is not entirely unexpected. The war in Iran has thrust the entire world into an energy crisis, spiking oil and gas prices, stalling trade, and tanking economies. Last month, the cost of Brent crude, a global oil benchmark, reached a high of $108 per barrel—a dramatic increase from before the war started in late February, when Brent crude cost around $65 a barrel. At the time of publication, the cost per barrel was hovering around $101.

It is not clear exactly what the war in Iran has accomplished. Trump has previously stated that his primary objective in the war was to erase Iran’s nuclear capabilities—but his administration’s battle assessments have stood in contrast to other attacks they boasted about as recently as last year.

Prior to the war—which never obtained congressional approval—Trump ordered strikes on three of Iran’s nuclear sites, hitting Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan on June 22. At the time, the Trump administration claimed that the one-off air raid had set Iran’s program back by “years.”

Former director of the National Counterterrorism Center Joe Kent sparked a maelstrom in Washington when he resigned over the issue last month. Kent argued in his resignation letter that he could not “in good conscience” support the war in Iran. “Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby,” he wrote at the time.

In the seven weeks since the war began, the U.S. and Israel have killed thousands of Iranian civilians and obliterated Iranian civilian infrastructure. Meanwhile, 13 U.S. soldiers have died.

Trump extended the ceasefire between the two nations Wednesday, promising to hold off on the violence until Tehran was able to offer a formal peace proposal. Shortly afterward, Iran’s top negotiator said that it was “not possible to reopen the Strait of Hormuz” due to “blatant violations” of the ceasefire, specifying the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports and “warmongering” by Israel “on all fronts.”

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Democratic Congressman, 80, Dies in Office After Announcing Reelection

Democratic Representative David Scott had a terrible habit of not voting in elections.

Representative David Scott speaks in a congressional hearing.
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images
Representative David Scott in 2025

Democratic Representative David Scott of Georgia has passed away at the age of 80.

Scott has spent 50 years in politics, and was set to run for a 13th term in George’s 13th congressional district this year, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, despite a visible decline in his mental acuity.

One of his primary opponents, Georgia state Representative Dr. Jasmine Clark, discovered last November through a public records request that Scott has not voted in the past six consecutive elections, including the 2024 presidential election.

“Our right to vote is sacred and constantly under attack. I cannot fathom any elected official asking his constituents for their votes every two years without even bothering to go vote himself,” Clark posted on X at the time, claiming that Scott wasn’t even a resident of the district.

There have been other signs of concern. In February of last year, Scott gave a long, incoherent speech about tariffs on the House floor before his microphone was cut off. In December 2024, just after he was reelected, Scott cursed at a photographer for taking his picture while being pushed in a wheelchair outside of the Capitol.

Scott’s mental and physical state was well-known on Capitol Hill, and his decision to run again in 2024 shocked colleagues, staff, and lobbyists. Many of them told Politico in February of that year that the then-ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee had issues with detailed conversations and often had to rely on a script.

Scott is the fourth Democratic member of Congress to pass away since the beginning of Trump’s term, joining Representatives Gerry Connolly, Sylvester Turner, and Raúl Grijalva. All of them were over the age of 70 representing safe Democratic districts.

This story has been updated.

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Trump Plans to Bail Out Spirit Airlines With Your Taxpayer Dollars

The Trump administration is considering a massive rescue package for the budget airline.

Spirit Airlines plane
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

The Trump administration is considering a bailout for Spirit Airlines, which could be a loan worth as much as $500 million.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the proposed deal could give the federal government warrants for a large stake in the company, and that the Transportation Department and Commerce Department are part of the discussions. Nothing has been finalized yet.

The budget airline, known (and frequently mocked) for its bare-bones offerings, has been struggling after declaring its second bankruptcy in less than a year. Last week, CNBC reported that Spirit could be liquidated in less than a week, with skyrocketing fuel prices adding to the company’s woes. The airline never recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, as wages and costs shot up.

The airline was also hurt as the domestic flight industry became oversaturated, and a 2023 engine recall for its Airbus planes only made things worse. A merger with JetBlue Airways was blocked in 2024, and the company lost $257 million between March 2025, when it exited its first bankruptcy, and the end of June that year. The company then filed for bankruptcy a second time.

On Tuesday, President Trump lamented the airline’s woes, floating a bailout in an interview with CNBC.

“You know, Spirit’s in trouble, and I’d love somebody to buy Spirit. It’s 14,000 jobs, and maybe the federal government should help that one out. I told my people,” Trump said.

But why should American taxpayers bail out an airline? The last time the government intervened to help air carriers was after the Covid-19 pandemic; before that, it was following the 9/11 attacks. Both of those interventions were for companies across the industry, not one singular airline. On Tuesday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy expressed reservations about the proposed bailout.

“What we don’t want to do is put good money after bad, and there’s been a lot of money thrown at Spirit, and they haven’t found their way into profitability,” Duffy told Reuters. “And so would we just ​forestall the inevitable and then own that?”

Duffy seems to have been overruled in the past day, raising questions about the administration’s motive for seeking to save Spirit. Does Trump, one of his business allies, or even his fellow Republicans have a stake in keeping the south Florida–based company afloat?

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