Pete Hegseth Can’t Explain Why He Made It Easier to Kill Civilians

“Let’s talk about how you’re prosecuting the war. What is your response to targeting that has resulted in the destruction of schools, hospitals, civilian places? Why did you cut—by 90 percent—the division that’s supposed to help you not target civilians? And do you know the impact of a strategic failure in a war when you have so many civilian casualties?” pressed Gillibrand.

“You may have tactically completed a mission well, but strategically is not meeting your goals because of the casualties,” the New York lawmaker stressed. “What is the cost of that?”

But Hegseth did not have an answer for her. Instead, he ducked the line of questioning entirely, opting to instead repeat a vague principle than address the fallout of his decisions.