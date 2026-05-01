Iran Has Damaged Mind-Blowing Number of U.S. Military Bases
More than half of America’s military sites in the Middle East have been damaged by Iranian strikes.
The majority of U.S. military positions in the Middle East have been damaged by Iranian strikes, according to a CNN investigation released Friday.
At least 16 American installations across eight countries have been struck as part of Iran’s retaliatory strikes against the U.S. and Israeli military onslaught. A U.S. source familiar with the situation told CNN that the scale of the damage was unprecedented.
“I’ve never seen anything like this before.… These are rapid, targeted strikes, with [advanced] technology,” the source said.
The main targets appeared to be multimillion-dollar aircraft. At the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, a Boeing E-3 Sentry aircraft, which provides surveillance, command, control, and communications to the U.S. military, was destroyed. That aircraft is worth nearly half a billion dollars, and is currently out of production.
Other targets of Iranian strikes include critical communications systems. At Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, satellite photographs showed that Iran had destroyed all but one ray dome, a structure designed to protect satellite dishes.
Radar systems will also prove the most difficult to replace. “Our radar systems are our most expensive and our most limited resource in the region,” a congressional aide familiar with damage assessments told CNN.
It was previously reported that 13 U.S. bases in the Middle East had been rendered all but uninhabitable, forcing U.S. military service members to work remotely from hotels and office spaces. Within the first two weeks of the war, Iran’s attacks on U.S. military bases caused an estimated $800 million in damage, according to a report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies and a BBC analysis.
During a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Wednesday, Undersecretary of Defense Jules Hurst finally produced a price tag for Donald Trump’s military campaign: $25 billion. But that number does not include the cost of repairing the damage to bases, CNN reported Thursday.
At the same time, Trump has continued to claim that the U.S. has nearly obliterated all of Iran’s military assets—though reports indicate that’s just not true.