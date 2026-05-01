Trump Claims It’s “Unconstitutional” for Congress to Keep Him in Check
Donald Trump has hit the 60-day deadline for needing to get congressional approval on his war in Iran.
President Donald Trump claimed Friday it’s unconstitutional to seek congressional approval for war.
Speaking to the press outside the White House, Trump whined that he should not have to comply with the War Powers Resolution of 1973, which requires the president to withdraw his forces from a conflict after 60 days unless Congress declares war or approves an extension.
“There’s no other country that’s ever done it, it’s never been uh as you know. Most people consider it totally unconstitutional. Also we had a ceasefire so that gives you additional time,” he falsely claimed.
“We’re on our way to another victory, a big victory. And I don’t think that it’s constitutional what they’re asking for. These are not patriotic people that are asking,” he said.
The irony is that the War Powers Resolution is the only reason Trump’s reckless military campaign in Iran could even be considered constitutional in the first place. According to Article I, Section 8, Clause 11 of the United States Constitution, Congress has sole power to declare war. The 60-day window is an exception to that rule.
If the War Powers Resolution were totally void, Trump’s war in Iran would be illegal. (It already is, according to international law.)
Trump has simultaneously tried to sidestep Congress’s 60-day deadline by buying into the argument that the clock stopped when a ceasefire was announced halfway through April.
However, the U.S. is already testing the boundaries of its tenuous ceasefire with Iran by installing a military blockade on Iranian ports, an act of war according to international law, and even seizing an Iranian cargo ship. Meanwhile, Israel, the U.S.’s ally in its joint military operation, has not stopped its intense strikes in Lebanon, in violation of the ceasefire agreement.