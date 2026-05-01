Trump Claims It’s “Unconstitutional” for Congress to Keep Him in Check

“There’s no other country that’s ever done it, it’s never been uh as you know. Most people consider it totally unconstitutional. Also we had a ceasefire so that gives you additional time,” he falsely claimed.

Trump claims it's unconstitutional to seek congressional authorization for war pic.twitter.com/W2rnTOXbDn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 1, 2026

“We’re on our way to another victory, a big victory. And I don’t think that it’s constitutional what they’re asking for. These are not patriotic people that are asking,” he said.



The irony is that the War Powers Resolution is the only reason Trump’s reckless military campaign in Iran could even be considered constitutional in the first place. According to Article I, Section 8, Clause 11 of the United States Constitution, Congress has sole power to declare war. The 60-day window is an exception to that rule.