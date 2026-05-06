FBI Raids Home of Top Democratic Leader in Redistricting Wars
Virginia’s L. Louise Lucas has been brash and unafraid to stand up to Trump. Now, she’s become a target after a major victory.
The FBI raided the office of Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore L. Louise Lucas, a Democratic leader in the state behind its redistricting victory, on Wednesday, ostensibly over corruption allegations.
Lucas has been a frequent critic of Republicans and President Trump, and an ally to Virginia’s Democratic Governor Abigail Spanberger. Fox News covered the FBI raid live.
This is a developing story.