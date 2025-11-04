Trump’s Gaudy Ballroom Donors Happen to Have Huge Government Contracts
A report from a government watchdog says most of the donors funding Trump’s White House ballroom hold billions in federal contracts.
Donald Trump boasts that his White House ballroom is being funded by private donors and not taxpayers. But, it turns out that the donors to the $300 million monstrosity have a lot of business with the government, ranging from federal contracts to investigations into their companies.
The Washington Post reports that over half of the companies spending money on the project are dealing with federal law enforcement on actions including unfair labor practices, environmental infractions, and deceiving consumers. These companies, which include Nvidia, Google, Comcast, and Lockheed Martin, have received over $279 billion in government contracts over the past five years.
The Post cited a report from consumer advocacy group Public Citizen for its story, which focused on the more than three dozen corporate and individual donors disclosed by the Trump administration, as well as three more discovered by CBS News. Many of the companies and individuals also donated to Trump’s inauguration or other Republican projects.
None of the companies have said how much they have donated exactly, although Trump bragged at a White House dinner that some forked up as much as $25 million. The White House’s claims of transparency are further contradicted by the fact that fundraisers for Trump have told prospective donors that they have the option to remain anonymous.
The whole thing smacks of bribery and corruption, but that has never been a problem for Trump, and he isn’t likely to face any investigations or accountability over the donations. The public doesn’t even know how exactly the money is being spent on the ballroom, but is just receiving general figures. We only learn about what is happening based on the destruction we can see on the White House lawn.