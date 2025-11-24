Trump Begs GOP Billionaire to Bring Back the Movie Rush Hour
Donald Trump is reportedly pressuring Paramount to revive the franchise.
President Trump is waging his own cultural crusade, begging billionaire Larry Ellison—whose son owns Paramount—to bring back iconic 80s and 90s action comedies like the Rush Hour franchise, according to Semafor.
Trump’s affinity for Rush Hour isn’t just because it’s a funny, mostly politically incorrect movie that embodies the 1990s (or at least the first one is). He also has the loyalty and political support of multiple people involved. Rush Hour producer Arthur Sarkissian is also in charge of the production company that made The Man You Don’t Know, an incredibly pro-Trump documentary that focused on humanizing the president.
Moreover, Trump has the support of the movie’s leading men, who have refused to publicly criticize him.
“Just give him a chance to try to change America and change the world,” Jackie Chan said in 2016. “He’s a businessman.... I think he knows how to handle these types of things.” In 2018, his co-star Chris Tucker said he hope Trump “does good.’
The role of Ellison—and his son David—cannot be ignored. It’s been clear that the right wing, pro-Israel billionaires are waging a new culture war against algorithms that don’t fit their narrative. Bringing back these 80s and 90s anti-woke, machismo-filled films like Rush Hour is just a different point of attack for them. God only knows how badly they’ll butcher a remake if it ever comes out.