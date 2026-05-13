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One Democrat Joins GOP to Install Trump Puppet as New Fed Chair

Donald Trump has demanded Kevin Warsh lower interest rates.

Kevin Warsh stands with his hand inside his jacket ahead of a Senate committee hearing
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Just one Democrat voted Wednesday to confirm Kevin Warsh as the next chair of the Federal Reserve, handing President Donald Trump complete control over U.S. monetary policy.

The final vote for Warsh was 54–45, mostly along party lines. Only Senator John Fetterman broke ranks and voted alongside Republicans to confirm Warsh.

Warsh is everything Trump wants in an appointee. He’s handsome and wealthy—the richest Fed chair ever, in fact—but most of all, he’s willing to do whatever the president wants.

During his confirmation hearings last month, Warsh assured lawmakers that he would “take [his] responsibility to be an independent leader of the Federal Reserve very seriously,” and claimed the president had never “asked [him] to predetermine, commit, fix, [or] decide on any interest rate decision in any of our discussions, nor would I ever agree to do so.”

But that was a lie. Trump confirmed to The Wall Street Journal in December that he’d pressed Warsh on whether he could trust him to support interest rate cuts if he were chosen to lead the central bank. When Senator Ruben Gallego cornered him on this point during the confirmation hearing, Warsh complained about journalistic standards.

It’s no secret that Trump has been desperate for the Fed to lower interest rates, in the hopes of boosting his party’s chances in the midterm elections. He has repeatedly attacked outgoing Chair Jerome Powell for refusing to cut rates. And Trump has no qualms demanding loyalty from those he installs, such as the conservative Supreme Court justices he won’t stop harassing.

The confirmation of Trump’s newest sycophant signals the destruction of the Fed’s independence.

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Trump Yanks Over $1 Billion in Medicaid Funding From California

Vice President JD Vance announced the move during a press conference on his supposed anti-fraud unit.

Donald Trump gestures and speaks while sitting at his desk in the Oval Office. JD Vance stands behind him.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Trump administration plans to withhold $1.3 billion in Medicaid reimbursements from California, claiming that the state has not taken alleged fraud tied to its hospice and home health agencies “seriously.”

“These fraudulent health care providers are getting rich by giving people medications they don’t even need,” Vice President JD Vance announced at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. “We want California to get serious about this fraud.”

Vance argued that states around the country were paying the cost of California’s allegedly blind eye, though California Governor Gavin Newsom vehemently denied that the administration’s attack had anything to do with fraud.

“We hate fraud. But that’s NOT what this is,” Newsom wrote in a statement on X. “Vance and Oz are attacking programs that keep seniors and people with disabilities OUT of nursing homes. Pretty sick.”

Newsom further claimed that rising costs related to California’s In-Home Supportive Services, or IHSS, which provides more than 730,000 low-income, disabled residents with home-based care, had ultimately saved the federal government money.

“Why has IHSS grown in California? It’s simple: Because California is keeping more people OUT of far more expensive nursing homes!” Newsom wrote.

The Trump admin has singled out California as the “ground zero” of health care fraud, as the government aims to strangle Medicaid funding around the nation. Vance’s announcement follows actions taken weeks prior by the federal administration that suspended the licenses of 447 hospice facilities and 23 home health agencies around the Los Angeles area, on suspicion of fraud.

Vance also said that his anti-fraud unit would “very aggressively encourage states to take Medicaid fraud more seriously” and would soon be issuing letters to all 50 states “that will require them to show that they are aggressively prosecuting Medicaid fraud in their states.”

“And if they don’t, we are going to turn off the money,” Vance noted.

This story has been updated.

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John Fetterman Single-Handedly Tanks Effort to Rein Trump in on Iran

Fetterman was the lone Democrat to vote against the latest war powers resolution.

Senator John Fetterman looks to the side while sitting with his hands folded in front of his face
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senator John Fetterman was the deciding vote Wednesday to dismiss the Democrats’ seventh attempt to advance a resolution under the War Powers Act to stop President Donald Trump’s disastrous military campaign in Iran.

It was the first time the Senate has voted on a measure to end the war in Iran since the conflict crossed the 60-day deadline. After that point, the War Powers Act requires the president to withdraw his forces unless Congress declares war or approves an extension. The motion failed by a single vote, at 49–50.

Three Republicans—Senators Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and Rand Paul—broke with party leadership to support the measure.

It should come as no surprise that Fetterman was the sole Democrat to vote against the measure, as he’s expressed outspoken support for acting against Iran, which he called “the real enemy, the real threat, the real danger.” But in siding with Republicans (and Israel), Fetterman is acting against not only the will of his party but the wills of his constituents. A March poll found that Pennsylvania voters held a -16 net disapproval rating of America’s recent military strikes in Iran.

Trump has reportedly ordered Republicans to attempt to sway Fetterman to switch parties to help retain the GOP’s fragile majority in the Senate. Fetterman claimed he’d make a “shitty Republican,” while Trump has called the Pennsylvania centrist his “favorite Democrat.”

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Kash Patel Created a Political Hit Squad Just to Help Trump

The FBI has a new team focused solely on investigating political cases.

FBI Director Kash Patel adjusts his tie while sitting in a Senate subcommittee hearing
Eric Lee/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The president’s retribution campaign is in full force inside the FBI.

The FBI now has a team of special agents willing to pursue political targets identified by the Trump administration, NOTUS reported Wednesday.

The unit is reportedly referred to internally as the “payback squad,” though a senior FBI official told NOTUS on background that no team had been created with that name. The official noted, however, that bureau personnel are most likely referring to a specific effort undertaken by a group titled the Director’s Advisory Team, which was created in 2025 to “[get] to the bottom of some abuses of power” that allegedly took place during previous presidential administrations.

One current government official told the outlet that the team has been tasked with building cases similar to the one developed against former FBI Director James Comey, who was indicted by a federal grand jury in April over an Instagram post that the White House interpreted to be a threat on Donald Trump’s life.

A current law enforcement official told NOTUS that the team is composed of people who “know what they’re signing up for” and have taken rotational shifts at an off-site location unaffiliated with established FBI field offices.

The senior FBI official said that the unit team was “detached” from the FBI’s Washington Field Office and has recently added more agents out of New York.

It’s not the only major shift taking place at the bureau in order to abet Trump’s aims: More than 6,000 FBI agents were diverted to handling “immigration-related matters” last year, effectively redefining the agency’s work in the process.

The immigration operation is similar to restructurings taking place at other major agencies as the Trump administration’s agenda supersedes and even undermines their long-term missions. The Department of Homeland Security has had to divert resources in order to abet Trump’s deportation plans, and the Department of Defense shifted billions of dollars to fund Trump’s border mission.

The Justice Department has also dropped thousands of criminal cases in an attempt to funnel its efforts—almost singularly—toward convicting immigration cases. Altogether, the chief law enforcement agency ended some 23,000 criminal cases in the first six months of Trump’s term, including investigations into terrorism, white-collar crimes, and drugs, while prosecuting 32,000 new immigration cases.

The shift in priorities is an indication that “making America safe again” is not necessarily as much of a goal for the current administration as Trump has promised. At the president’s direction, federal authorities have arrested thousands of noncriminal immigrants across the country, despite repeated pledges that the deportation purge is focused on the “worst of the worst”—such as “murderers, pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and terrorists.” Meanwhile, America’s law enforcement authorities are being tasked with persecuting his political enemies.

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Secretary of the Interior Has No Idea How Solar Power Works

Doug Burgum suggested on Wednesday that solar power would not be available after the sun set.

Doug Bergum makes a funny face
Jim WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
Doug Burgum testifying before Congress on Wednesday

The secretary of the interior should presumably know how solar power generation works. On Wednesday, Doug Burgum showed that he does not.

Burgum was testifying before the House Natural Resources Committee, and exposed himself under questioning from Democratic Representative Jared Huffman, who brought up energy projects in Nevada.

“All of these projects you’re describing in Nevada have one thing in common—when the sun goes down, they produce zero electricity,” Burgum said, going on to say that other forms of electricity generation would still be needed with solar power and that it is unreliable. Huffman then made a cheeky remark to the committee chair, Republican Representative Bruce Westerman.

“Mr. Chairman, I request unanimous consent to enter in the record this amazing new technology that apparently the secretary is unaware of: It’s a battery. China’s figured it out. That’s why they’re cleaning our clock on clean energy. But I want to enter that into the record,” Huffman said, to a smirk from Westerman.

Burgum replied that China being the world’s largest emitter should be part of that submission, to which Huffman replied that China produced “far more clean energy.” Westerman then intervened to end the repartee.

Burgum, formerly the governor of North Dakota, has extensive ties to the oil and gas industry. He shares President Trump’s hostility to cleaner forms of energy, and doesn’t publicly object to Trump’s contention that climate change is a “con job.” But at the very least, Burgum should know that solar energy is aided considerably by battery storage.

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The White House Is Hosting a Massive Christian Nationalist Festival

The event, which will be held on the National Mall on Sunday, will last nine hours and “is about the history and the foundations of our nation, which was built on Christian values.”

Golden statue of Donald Trump with his fist raised
Ben Jared/PGA TOUR/Getty Images
Definitely not a golden calf

The White House is planning to host a nine-hour Christian prayer festival at the National Mall on Sunday that pushes the view of the United States as a Christian nation.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, as well as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, are slated to speak at “Rededicate 250: National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise & Thanksgiving,” which is partly funded by taxpayer dollars set aside for the country’s 250th birthday celebrations.

The other speakers are overwhelmingly Protestant Christian, with notable exceptions being Catholic leaders Bishop Robert Barron and Cardinal Timothy Dolan, as well as Rabbi Meir Soloveichik. The Reverend Paula White-Cain, President Trump’s spiritual adviser, said in a webinar about the event on April 28 that the festival “is about the history and the foundations of our nation, which was built on Christian values, on the Bible.… This is really truly rededicating the country to God.”

White-Cain, who has compared Trump to Jesus, added that the celebration would not include leaders “praying to all these different Gods.”

“We are focusing on our heritage as a Judeo-Christian nation,” Brittany Baldwin, executive director of the White House’s 250 Task Force, also said in the webinar. “We worked very hard with the faith leaders we trust … to ensure that we hear their concerns and we have the right focus for our community of believers, across the country. So I think if you do see another religion represented, it would probably be in a modest way.”

The taxpayer-funded event seems to be at odds with the First Amendment to the Constitution’s establishment clause, which is supposed to guard against a state religion, and has senior members of the government participating. White-Cain’s involvement suggests that the festival will be full of reverence to Trump, even if he isn’t there. Considering that Trump just celebrated a golden statue of himself at his Florida estate that is definitely not an idol, the event seems a little hollow too.

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With World Cup 30 Days Away, ICE Still Threatens Fans

Los Angeles organizers have indicated that they have received no guarantees that immigration agents won’t harass or detain traveling fans.

Trump points while Gianni Infantino smiles and claps like a seal behind him
Alex Grimm/Getty Images
Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents will be present at the 2026 FIFA tournament, casting an ominous shadow of violent authoritarianism over the beloved event.

Earlier this year, ICE head Todd Lyons announced that the agents would be present at the World Cup just for security, not enforcement. Now, Los Angeles’s World Cup hosting committee can’t even promise that—despite requests from FIFA President Gianni Infantino and strike threats from food and beverage workers, a group that is more likely to be subject to an ICE raid.

“We are working very closely with them to make sure they’re just focused on us, providing us a safe and secure event and nothing else,” committee head Kathryn Schloessman said. “But having said that, I am not the ultimate decision-maker on that.”

ICE’s presence and potential for raids may very well create an absolute nightmare for the U.S., host cities, international fans, and the countless migrant workers behind the scenes.

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Trump Team Is Pissed at Aide Secretly Enabling Crazed Nighttime Rants

Natalie Harp is helping Donald Trump make dozens of late-night, conspiracy-laden posts.

Natalie Harp stands in the Oval Office
Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Natalie Harp

Even the president’s inner circle is tiring of his erratic, late-night social media binges—and the White House aide responsible for them.

Donald Trump’s executive assistant Natalie Harp is the woman behind his overnight Truth Social sprees, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. Through twilight-hour shifts, Harp has created the impression that the president never sleeps and is instead spending his should-be bedtime obsessively retweeting baseless conspiracies about the 2020 presidential election and Fox News headlines about his purported popularity among the American public.

The 34-year-old aide supplies the president with stacks of printed-out drafts and awaits his approval before hitting post, sources told the Journal.

Her work has included posts that depicted Barack and Michelle Obama as apes, and an AI-generated image of Trump as Jesus Christ. Trump took down both posts after they spurred immense public backlash. In the former instance, Trump claimed he did not see the section of the video that racistly mocked the former president and first lady. A White House official blamed the mistake on an editing error.

The frustration lies partly in the perceived chain of command: Harp does not share her drafts with anyone else in the White House but the president, claiming that she works for him and only him, reported the Journal. That’s prompted tensions between Harp and some of the federal employees affected by her incendiary writing, such as the chief of staff’s office.

In a statement, White House communications director Steven Cheung affirmed the president’s reliance on Truth Social as his primary mode of communication with the American people, yet declined to comment on how the office crafts them.

“Truth Social has never been hotter, and it’s because President Trump offers his unfiltered and direct thoughts to the American people, without the biased media taking him out of context,” Cheung said. “We don’t discuss internal deliberations of how the process works, but no other social-media tool has been more effective than Truth.”

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Trump Counterterrorism Adviser Brands Tucker Carlson an Enemy

It appears the leopards have come for Carlson’s face.

Tucker Carlson holds up a microphone while speaking at a podium
Olivier Touron/AFP/Getty Images

Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes have been named by a top White House official as potential targets for the Trump administration’s counterterrorism strategy.

During an interview with Breitbart editor in chief Alex Marlow last week, Sebastian Gorka, the pugnacious far-right influencer angling to be the next head of the National Counterterrorism Center, was asked whether he considered right-wing extremism a threat.

When Marlow asked if there was a threat of “right-wing terror,” Gorka claimed that there were not “comparable trendlines to violence on the right” as on the left (a favorite right-wing talking point). But he then name-dropped two of the highest-profile right-wing figures—who also happen to be MAGA defectors.

“We have to have an effective, accurate snapshot on who are part of the conservative movement today, because I would say to you I’m not sure that Nick Fuentes or Tucker Carlson are conservatives,” Gorka said.

“If you are lauding Sharia law, if you are saying that there are Muslim states that seem to be better qualitatively than America in terms of freedom and prosperity, I’m not sure that means you’re part of the conservative movement. So if you remove those individuals and you understand that they’re not conservatives, what’s left?”

To be clear, Carlson did not laud sharia law. Rather, he claimed that Western cities were degrading from “self-hatred,” while Eastern cities were fostering “stability” and “hospitality,” and were “tolerant of diversity.”

As independent journalist Ken Klippenstein pointed out Tuesday, none of this actually has to do with extremism at all: Carlson and Fuentes are being called out because they criticized Donald Trump over his reckless military campaign in Iran.

Carlson has been arguably more antiwar than many establishment Democrats, calling Trump’s Iran war “the single most foolish thing any American president has ever done.” Fuentes has urged against the strikes, and claimed the U.S. has “lost decisively,” having failed to achieve any of its objectives.

More to the point, both figures have been critical of Israel. Fuentes is a straight-up Hitler-loving neo-Nazi, while Carlson is an openly racist conspiracy theorist who also criticizes the U.S-Israel relationship and the ongoing atrocities in Gaza.

Both figures retain immense influence among the conservative population, but in diverging from MAGA’s full-throated support of Israel, Fuentes and Carlson have landed themselves among the ranks of people the Trump administration seeks to target. The two men definitely stand out: The administration has described other domestic terrorists as “anti-American, radically pro-transgender, and anarchist.”

This story has been updated.

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Trump Economic Approval Rating Just Hit a Historic New Low

As inflation soars, the president’s numbers on the economy are worse than those of Joe Biden and Jimmy Carter.

Trump holds his hands out weirdly
Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

New polling from CNN shows that President Trump’s net economic approval rating isn’t just bad, it’s one of the worst of all time.

A whopping 77 percent of Americans blame President Trump for increasing the cost of living in their community, up 37 percent from 2024. Seventy-five percent of Americans feel that the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and Lebanon that Trump started has had a negative impact on their financial situation. And just one out of four Americans believes that the recent developments in the stock market that Trump touts incessantly have had any real impact on their lives. And even fewer approve of how he’s handled inflation—the very issue that helped vault him back into office.

“These are the ugliest numbers I have ever seen on inflation … the five worst polls ever, for any president—they all belong to Donald John Trump, and they have all occurred within the last month,” CNN’s Harry Enten said on Wednesday. “Promises made by Donald Trump—in the minds of the American people—are not promises kept by Donald Trump.”

This comes just a day after the president so indignantly proclaimed that he didn’t care about the financial struggles of Americans “even a little bit.” Those numbers, combined with the president’s complete detachment from the economic realities of Americans—many of whom voted for him—point to an uphill battle, at best, in the upcoming midterm elections.

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