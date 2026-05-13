John Fetterman Single-Handedly Tanks Effort to Rein Trump in on Iran
Fetterman was the lone Democrat to vote against the latest war powers resolution.
Senator John Fetterman was the deciding vote Wednesday to dismiss the Democrats’ seventh attempt to advance a resolution under the War Powers Act to stop President Donald Trump’s disastrous military campaign in Iran.
It was the first time the Senate has voted on a measure to end the war in Iran since the conflict crossed the 60-day deadline. After that point, the War Powers Act requires the president to withdraw his forces unless Congress declares war or approves an extension. The motion failed by a single vote, at 49–50.
Three Republicans—Senators Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and Rand Paul—broke with party leadership to support the measure.
It should come as no surprise that Fetterman was the sole Democrat to vote against the measure, as he’s expressed outspoken support for acting against Iran, which he called “the real enemy, the real threat, the real danger.” But in siding with Republicans (and Israel), Fetterman is acting against not only the will of his party but the wills of his constituents. A March poll found that Pennsylvania voters held a -16 net disapproval rating of America’s recent military strikes in Iran.
Trump has reportedly ordered Republicans to attempt to sway Fetterman to switch parties to help retain the GOP’s fragile majority in the Senate. Fetterman claimed he’d make a “shitty Republican,” while Trump has called the Pennsylvania centrist his “favorite Democrat.”