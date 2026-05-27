Markwayne Mullin Makes Insane Threat to Blue Cities’ Economies
The Department of Homeland Security is looking for new ways to punish sanctuary cities.
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin doubled down on his idiotic threat to stop processing international flights at airports in sanctuary cities.
Speaking on Fox News’s Hannity Tuesday, Mullin complained that local law enforcement had allowed a chaotic protest outside of New Jersey’s Delaney Hall, a privately operated immigration detention facility under federal jurisdiction. The secretary warned that he’d met with the White House to plot his petty revenge on any city that doesn’t get behind Donald Trump’s sweeping mass deportations.
“We’re currently drawing up plans to say, ‘Listen, in these sanctuary cities, where the local radical left Democrats aren’t allowing us to do our job and enforce federal laws then we shouldn’t be processing international flights into their cities either,’” Mullin said. “Because they don’t want us to enforce immigration, but they want us to process immigration at their facilities, nothing about that makes sense to me.”
But Mullin’s plan lacks support from, well, everyone.
The U.S. Travel Association, a non-profit lobbying group for all aspects of travel, has warned that such an unprecedented action would have “devastating consequences for the travel industry and communities that depend on international visitation.”
Airlines for America, the largest trade association for the industry in the country, also urged against the idea. “Reducing CBP staffing at major airports would have a devastating effect on the airline and tourism industries, causing a significant operational disruption to carriers, travelers and the flow of international cargo,” the group said in a statement.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy also opposed Mullin’s plan while appearing at a House Budget Committee hearing last week. “We have people from around the world and around the country that need to be able to fly into all different kinds of places,” he said. “We shouldn’t shut down air travel in a state that doesn’t agree with our politics.”