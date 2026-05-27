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Markwayne Mullin Makes Insane Threat to Blue Cities’ Economies

The Department of Homeland Security is looking for new ways to punish sanctuary cities.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin puts his hand on his chest while speaking into a microphone
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin doubled down on his idiotic threat to stop processing international flights at airports in sanctuary cities.

Speaking on Fox News’s Hannity Tuesday, Mullin complained that local law enforcement had allowed a chaotic protest outside of New Jersey’s Delaney Hall, a privately operated immigration detention facility under federal jurisdiction. The secretary warned that he’d met with the White House to plot his petty revenge on any city that doesn’t get behind Donald Trump’s sweeping mass deportations.

“We’re currently drawing up plans to say, ‘Listen, in these sanctuary cities, where the local radical left Democrats aren’t allowing us to do our job and enforce federal laws then we shouldn’t be processing international flights into their cities either,’” Mullin said. “Because they don’t want us to enforce immigration, but they want us to process immigration at their facilities, nothing about that makes sense to me.”

But Mullin’s plan lacks support from, well, everyone.

The U.S. Travel Association, a non-profit lobbying group for all aspects of travel, has warned that such an unprecedented action would have “devastating consequences for the travel industry and communities that depend on international visitation.”

Airlines for America, the largest trade association for the industry in the country, also urged against the idea. “Reducing CBP staffing at major airports would have a devastating effect on the airline and tourism industries, causing a significant operational disruption to carriers, travelers and the flow of international cargo,” the group said in a statement.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy also opposed Mullin’s plan while appearing at a House Budget Committee hearing last week. “We have people from around the world and around the country that need to be able to fly into all different kinds of places,” he said. “We shouldn’t shut down air travel in a state that doesn’t agree with our politics.”

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Trump Admits More White South African Refugees in Made-Up “Emergency”

Trump appears determined to turn the refugee program into a “whites only” perk.

A white South African woman holds a small blonde child waving a U.S. flag. Other white South african children and adults stand near them.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
White South Africans arrive at Washington Dulles International Airport, on May 12, 2025.

President Trump is raising the U.S. refugee admission limit by 10,000 people—but only for white South Africans.

A signed presidential determination from May 21 obtained by Reuters declared that the U.S. will be giving white South Africans, who are mostly still benefiting from the afterlife of the apartheid system, special treatment so that they can escape the “incitement of racially motivated violence.” The determination refers to “new disruptions” in the region. In a Tuesday announcement in the Federal Register, the president confirmed the news, calling it “an unforeseen emergency refugee situation.”

In reality, this is simply a reaffirmation of his Elon Musk–influenced reshaping of the refugee program, which under Trump, has bent over backward to get Afrikaners in, while denying just about everyone else.

“Farmers are being killed,” Trump said while welcoming white South Africans to the U.S. last May. “They happen to be white. Whether they are white or Black makes no difference to me.” Trump has complained about a “genocide of white people in South Africa,” and even called Afrikaners a “long-persecuted minority group.”

Those claims have been widely debunked for years, and as of 2025, white South Africans own nearly 75 percent of all farmland in the country despite making up just 7 percent of the population.

Even still, the Trump administration has doubled down on this unsuccessful program as direr refugee situations exist elsewhere in the world, and as problems at home worsen by the day.

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UFC Fight Venue Construction Takes Over White House Thanks to Trump

The White House looks like the circus it is now thanks to Trump’s “Freedom 250” event, which happens to be on his own birthday.

Workers construct a UFC fighting ring ahead on the South Lawn of the White House.
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Workers construct a UFC fighting ring on the south lawn of the White House, on May 26.

Construction has begun on the ring for the “UFC Freedom 250” mixed martial arts event, on June 14 at the White House.

Pieces of the blue and white ring could be seen dwarfing the building Tuesday. The structure, according to what President Trump told reporters last month, will be able to hold 4,500 fans for the event, which coincides with Flag Day and Trump’s 80th birthday. An additional 75,000 to 100,000 people will be able to view the contests for free on “massive screens” set up at the Ellipse park south of the White House.

X screenshot Acyn @Acyn Construction is underway on a temporary arena that will host the UFC Freedom 250 fight card n the South Lawn of the White House 📸 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (photo)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has released renderings of the octagonal cage on the White House lawn, as well as the massive screen setup on the Ellipse. An arch covered with stars is visible in front of the White House, soaring high above the building, with the cage in front of it.

X screenshot UFC @ufc History in the making 👀 New visuals for #UFCWhiteHouse and the UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest are here! [ Presented by @Cryptocom & @RamTrucks] (photos of renderings)

Staging such an event has attracted criticism for multiple reasons, not least among them the fact that it’s a cash grab for Trump and UFC CEO Dana White. Sponsorship packages for the fights including ringside seats are going for as much as $1.5 million, and neither the White House nor the UFC has said where the money is going.

While tickets are technically free, the president and the fight organizations are choosing who gets in, and that could include anyone from business executives to foreign leaders. White told The New Yorker this month that he has 200 tickets to give out, while Trump has 1,000. The CEO of UFC’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings, Ari Emanuel, has 200 tickets to distribute, according to White, and the rest of the tickets will allegedly go to members of the U.S. military. But the whole process is extremely opaque.

The event will include weigh-ins held at the Lincoln Memorial, various fan events on the National Mall, fireworks, and a light show, and will supposedly cost $60 million. While the UFC is paying for the White House ring’s construction, it’s not paying for the gargantuan security costs, which will be covered by taxpayers. Making America Great Again, indeed.

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Feds’ Failed Case Against “Broadview Six” Somehow Gets Even Messier

A defense attorney made a damning new allegation against the Department of Justice.

Kat Abughazaleh drinks water while sitting on the ground with others who were tear gassed.
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post/Getty Images

The “Broadview Six,” the anti-ICE protesters whom the federal government tried to slap with felony conspiracy charges carrying a maximum sentence of six years in prison, had their case thrown out last week after District Judge April Perry determined top federal prosecutor Andrew Boutros botched the case.

Things are now getting even worse for Boutros and his team.

Christopher Parente, an attorney for one of the six defendants, suggested on Tuesday that Boutros had improper personal contact with the grand jury. After the allegation came to light, Perry summoned the lawyers present to discuss the matter privately in her chamber.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane MacArthur said her fellow prosecutors would likely accept the release of grand jury transcripts, subject to redactions, so the public may be able to see what kind of personal contact Boutros had with the jurors in the future.

The “Broadview Six” were arrested after surrounding an ICE agent’s SUV outside a detention center in Broadview, Illinois, in September in an attempt to slow it down. The crowd “pushed and scratched and otherwise damaged,” the vehicle, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Like many charges made against anti-ICE protesters, the government’s over-the-top prosecution failed to hold up. The government first gave up on charging two of the six. Then they threw out conspiracy charges against the other four—Brian Straw, Michael Rabbitt, Andre Martin, and then–congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh—and instead tried to convict them of a far less serious crime: one misdemeanor count each for impeding a federal agent.

In the end, Boutros couldn’t even do that. He dropped the charges with prejudice—meaning they cannot be refiled—after being criticized by Perry for more grand jury misconduct. Boutros’s assistants took transcripts of themselves explaining conspiracy law to the jury pool, then reportedly redacted some of the transcripts when Perry asked for them.

According to the Sun-Times, these transcripts included proof of one prosecutor staking her personal credibility in order to support the charges, another communicating with jurors outside the assigned jury room, and a third excusing jurors who didn’t agree with the prosecution’s argument.

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RFK Jr. Pisses Off Anti-Vax Allies in Effort to Contain Hantavirus

Apparently, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s very normal public health response is too much for the MAHA crowd.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks
David Berding/Getty Images

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is facing fire from his own people.

The U.S. health secretary has angered anti-vax activists by extending liability protections to drugmakers working on a hantavirus vaccine.

Kennedy signed a Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness, or PREP, Act declaration late last week, giving pharmaceutical companies additional legal coverage as they work on experimental treatments—such as favipiravir—during the public health crisis.

“This action helps remove barriers to research and response efforts while we continue monitoring the recent outbreak linked to the South Atlantic cruise ship,” Kennedy wrote on X earlier this month.

The expanded legal protections permit the companies to treat passengers possibly exposed to the Andes hantavirus strain, or individuals who were in close contact with people on board the M/V Hondius cruise ship.

But acolytes of Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” agenda were not swayed. One such skeptical supporter was Kennedy’s former campaign communications director Del Bigtree, who questioned whether Kennedy was sticking to his guns on corporate accountability.

“Bobby, I remember so many inspiring strategy discussions during your campaign. Providing liability protection to corporate interests for a virus that killed three people out of seven billion was not one of them,” Bigtree wrote.

Kennedy, however, was undeterred.

“Don’t believe Internet fearmongers. [The Department of Health and Human Services] defends public health AND supports medical freedom—period,” Kennedy wrote in a separate post over the weekend, underscoring that the latest HHS action doesn’t pave the way for a new mRNA vaccine or offer Big Pharma limitless protections from liability.

More than 40 people in the U.S. are currently being monitored in connection to a hantavirus outbreak aboard a Rotterdam-bound cruise ship last month. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that there are currently no cases in the U.S. and that risk to the general public remains “extremely low.” So far, the rare disease has caused 11 confirmed infections and three deaths in connection with the ship.

A Dutch couple were identified by the WHO as the first passengers infected with the virus. It is believed that they were exposed to the virus while birdwatching at an Argentinian landfill. Both the husband and wife died as a result.

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Trump’s Attorney General Haunted by Lawsuit Accusing Him of Forgery

Todd Blanche still hasn’t been able to get rid of this lawsuit against him.

Attorney General Todd Blanche testifies in Congress
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Attorney General Todd Blanche

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has been embroiled in a yearlong lawsuit with two former clients who have accused him of malpractice and forgery.

Vanity Fair reported that twin brothers Adam and Daniel Kaplan, both New York financial advisers, sought Blanche’s services through the Cadwalader, Wickersham, & Taft law firm in 2021 over concerns they would soon be prosecuted for fraud by the Manhattan district attorney’s office. The brothers claimed that Blanche told them they’d receive a massive discount from the firm, and that he “did not want to make money on the representation.”

Yet just a year later, the Kaplans owed Blanche and Cadwalader over $1.65 million. Blanche pulled his representation in 2022 over the debt, and the Kaplans sued the following year, accusing him of forging their signatures on an engagement document and misleading them regarding the fees. Blanche and Cadwalader denied all allegations, and countersued the twins for their debt of more than $1 million in 2023—the same year Blanche became Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and just two years before Blanche became the most powerful prosecutor in America.

The Kaplans were later convicted on 16 counts of money laundering and wire fraud, in July 2023, one month after they filed their lawsuit. But they still haven’t dropped their suit, which raises serious questions about the attorney general’s ethics. The case is expected to continue through the year.

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White House Has Full-Blown Meltdown Over Coverage of Trump’s Health

The Trump administration is furious over media coverage of the president’s sudden medical visit to Walter Reed.

President Trump rests his head on his hands as he sleeps in his chair in the Oval Office of the White House.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
President Trump at a White House event on drug prices, on November 6, 2025.

White House staffers are losing their minds over media coverage pointing out that the president often falls asleep on camera. 

The Trump administration’s Rapid Response 47 X account spent much of Tuesday attacking CNN with photos and short videos of the network’s hosts blinking or looking down, facetiously claiming that they were sleeping or showing signs of decline. 

X screenshot MeidasTouch @MeidasTouch YIKES: The White House is having a complete meltdown over coverage of Donald Trump’s health. To compensate for Trump’s decline and constant dozing off, they’re posting photos and short videos of CNN hosts looking down or blinking. (screenshot of Rapid Response tweets)

The schoolyard taunts began just after 12:30 p.m., taking aim at CNN personalities including Kate Bolduan, Kevin Liptak, Dana Bash, Jake Tapper (calling him FAKE TAPPER), and Brianna Keilar, posting photos of all of them with story chyrons about Trump’s health. Even guests who don’t work for the network but were interviewed about Trump’s sleeping habits, such as The Wall Street Journal’s Josh Dawsey and Harvard Medical School’s Dr. Jeremy Faust, were targeted.

Earlier in the day, President Trump went to Walter Reed for his third medical checkup in 13 months. CNN has been covering the event, pointing to past incidents that raise concerns about the president’s health. Trump said Tuesday that “everything checked out PERFECTLY” at his visit, but did not offer more details.

The White House press office has often resorted to trolling in the past, including using “your mom” taunts against reporters it disagrees with. White House communications director Steven Cheung has basically made hurling insults at reporters his full-time job, and called Democratic Senate staffer Rachel Cohen a “retard” last month.  

It also does little to combat the indisputable evidence of Trump’s visible cognitive decline and his issues staying awake. At nearly every televised meeting during his second term as president, Trump can be seen dozing off as someone else speaks, whether it’s a member of his Cabinet or even a foreign leader. White House staffers can make all of the sarcastic social media posts they want, but all of us can plainly see Trump’s physical condition every time he’s on camera. 

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12 Republicans Break Ranks to Deal Major Loss to Trump

Some South Carolina state senators changed their position at the last minute.

South Carolina Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey stands with one hand on his hip while he speaks to other senators
Sean Rayford/Getty Images
South Carolina Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey (center)

South Carolina has decided not to get involved in President Donald Trump’s redistricting war.

The state Senate voted 24–20 Tuesday to leave their House districts alone for the upcoming midterm elections. Twelve Republicans broke ranks to join all Democrat state senators in the decision, which will likely save the state’s one blue seat held by Representative James Clyburn.

A few Republican legislators, such as state Senator Richard Cash, changed their votes due to timing. Early voting in South Carolina primaries began on Tuesday.

“Neither my conscience nor my common sense will allow me to stop an election that is already underway,” Cash said.

The state Senate will now recess until June 10. State primaries take place a day prior, eliminating GOP hopes of gerrymandering before the midterms.

Mid-decade redistricting was a rarity until Trump broke precedent in July 2025, when he called on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to redraw his state’s maps in order to benefit Republicans. The dutiful Abbot and Texas’s MAGA majority approved the change, kicking off a gerrymandering war. Republicans got an additional boost in April after the Supreme Court struck down parts of the Voting Rights Act, allowing states to meddle with majority-Black and Latino House districts.

Missouri, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, and North Carolina have approved maps expected to create new red seats, while California and Utah have done the same on the blue side. Virginia voters approved a Democratic gerrymander before their state Supreme Court overturned it on May 8.

South Carolina’s decision is a surprise rebuke to Trump. On May 14, Governor Henry McMaster called a special session to redistrict while under pressure from the Trump administration; it was widely accepted Clyburn’s seat would disappear. Republicans who voted to keep the maps as is may now find Trump endorsing their primary challengers in future elections, as the president continues to rage against anyone who dares advocate for fair elections.

This story has been updated.

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Trump Launches Plan to Gag All Federal Workers With NDAs

The Trump administration is ramping up its crackdown on the federal workforce.

Protesters hold signs that read "Fed Workers Stay Strong" and "Federal Workers Are American Workers."
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Protesters rally outside the Office of Personnel Management headquarters in Washington, D.C., on February 5, 2025.

President Trump wants federal workers to sign nondisclosure agreements, a move that would place even more constraints on a disgruntled workforce that has been targeted by this administration.

The Office of Personnel Management released a draft NDA Tuesday that could be used by federal agencies.

“The form is intended to document Federal employees’ acknowledgment of, and agreement to comply with, current legal obligations to safeguard non-public, confidential, or proprietary information, created or obtained through their official duties, while expressly preserving the right to make disclosures authorized by law,” the OPM notice reads. “OPM believes that a governmentwide NDA form will promote consistency across Government, better protect confidential information, and better inform Federal employees of their rights and obligations regarding confidential information.”

The OPM also keeps the definition for what constitutes “confidential or proprietary information” extremely broad, including “information relating to internal agency operations, personnel matters, procurement processes, or any sensitive, pre-decisional or deliberative material that is not currently publicly available.” Agencies can choose whether to implement the NDAs, and whistleblowers are still protected under federal law if calling out waste, fraud, and abuse.

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DOJ Files Strange New Typo-Ridden Defense of Trump’s Ballroom

A new Department of Justice court filing used a pretty familiar writing style.

Donald Trump speaks into a microphone
Kent NISHIMURA/AFP/Getty Images

Either Donald Trump himself wrote the Justice Department’s latest court filing, or whoever did is a big fan of his writing style.

MeidasTouch correspondent Scott MacFarlane flagged the strange similarities between Trump’s syntax and a Sunday filing submitted to a Washington, D.C., district court regarding his presidential ballroom.

The four-page document is littered with the unnecessary capitalization of terms such as “Project” and “Top Secret.” Trump, too, loves capitalizing random words in his social media posts.

The document contains multiple run-on sentences full of commas, another Trumpian quirk of grammar. The best example of this is an almost Joyceian line on page three:

This meritless Lawsuit has been a great attack on our Country in that the Military, Secret Service, and Law Enforcement are not happy that all of these Top Secret features have been revealed to potential enemies, criminals, and all others, including the fact that there will be a major drone port and Government sniper facilities on the heavily secured roof of the Ballroom, all for the sake of an unhappy passerby, a woman with absolutely no standing, represented by the “National Trust,” which was defunded by Congress due to a total lack of respect for them.

Just as striking as the syntax is the document’s claims about the ballroom. The filing boldly asserts that “without the construction of this great Project, the President cannot safely conduct the business of the United States.” It also contains wild architectural specifications, such as that the ballroom roof “be hermetically sealed to prevent malign forces from contaminating the circulating air.”

Finally, the document suggests that that construction is somehow “under budget,” despite the Senate’s recent request for $220 million in taxpayer money to go toward ballroom “security.” The White House had initially claimed the ballroom would be funded with $200 million from Trump and “other patriot donors,” before that number later doubled to $400 million.

The filing was submitted by three members of the Justice Department: Stanley Woodward Jr., R. Trent McCotter, and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

While it’s a fun theory, The New Republic is doubtful that Trump himself wrote the filing. First of all, the president would never put effort into doing something and then not take credit for it. Second, despite the dozens of errors, the prose still reads better than most of the president’s Truth Social rants.

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