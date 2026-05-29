FBI Visits Election Workers in Key Swing State as Trump Takes Revenge
Election workers in Wisconsin are worried about what happens next.
The FBI has sent agents to Milwaukee to interview former election officials about the 2020 presidential election.
Bureau agents have shown up at the officials’ homes after interviewing Wisconsin’s deputy elections director, and this week, they plan to interview police officers who escorted the elections official who escorted Milwaukee’s 2020 results to the county elections office.
It seems that the Trump administration is intent on relitigating President Trump’s 2020 loss, and election officials are worried that White House officials may try to seize ballots as they did in Fulton County, Georgia, earlier this year. Milwaukee is Wisconsin’s largest city, and its balloting system makes it possible for agents to figure out who people voted for. The city would have destroyed its ballots, but has held onto them due to litigation.
“Our secret ballot is secret for a reason,” Ann Jacobs, the Democratic chair of Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections commission, told The Washington Post. “It’s sacrosanct. It is at the heart of our American democracy. And those people who demand to know how everyone voted are violating those core tenets of what it means to vote as an American.”
In addition to Georgia, the FBI obtained images of 2020 ballots in Maricopa County, Arizona, and is trying to get 2024 ballots from Wayne County, Michigan. These moves suggest the administration is specifically targeting metropolitan areas that voted against Trump in swing states. It raises questions as to whether Trump is trying to build a case to justify interfering in this year’s midterms or even the 2028 presidential election.
Despite being proven wrong multiple times in court, Trump insists that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. His administration is staffed with people who push his conspiracy theories and are eager to carry out his orders, like FBI Director Kash Patel. And Kurt Olsen, an attorney who worked for Trump’s campaign and tried to overturn the 2020 election results, now occupies a job in the White House monitoring election integrity. It seems that the president wants to rig elections in his favor.