Missing Democratic Representative Abruptly Drops Reelection Bid

“I think it’s time,” Wilson told the south Florida paper, explaining that she stayed in her position as long as she did in order to assist the 5000 Role Models program, a mentorship program she created for Black and brown boys in 1993.

Wilson disappeared for four weeks without explanation last month, missing 40 House votes in the process while sparking concerns among her constituents about the state of Wilson’s health. Earlier this month, the cowboy hat–wearing lawmaker revealed to WPLG Local 10 that eye surgery was the reason behind her spontaneous absence and that she required several weeks for the stitches to heal.

But Wilson had been privately musing about the possibility of ending her campaign, anyway. Multiple sources told Axios that Wilson made several calls on Saturday to people in her district about her plans to quit the race.