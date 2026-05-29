Missing Democratic Representative Abruptly Drops Reelection Bid
Representative Frederica Wilson went missing for four weeks without explanation.
Representative Frederica Wilson is, actually, tapping out of her midterm race.
The 83-year-old Democrat announced Friday that her time representing Florida’s 24th congressional district will come to an end after her current term. In a sit-down interview with the Miami Herald, Wilson explained that while she’s decided not to run for reelection, she’s also not ready to retire.
“I think it’s time,” Wilson told the south Florida paper, explaining that she stayed in her position as long as she did in order to assist the 5000 Role Models program, a mentorship program she created for Black and brown boys in 1993.
Wilson disappeared for four weeks without explanation last month, missing 40 House votes in the process while sparking concerns among her constituents about the state of Wilson’s health. Earlier this month, the cowboy hat–wearing lawmaker revealed to WPLG Local 10 that eye surgery was the reason behind her spontaneous absence and that she required several weeks for the stitches to heal.
But Wilson had been privately musing about the possibility of ending her campaign, anyway. Multiple sources told Axios that Wilson made several calls on Saturday to people in her district about her plans to quit the race.
“She’s not running anymore—she’s going to retire,” one source told Axios.
Wilson adamantly denied the report, telling Axios in turn that her supposed exit was just a “crazy rumor.”
“A crazy, crazy rumor. I’m almost distraught. It’s not true. I am still planning on running,” Wilson said.
But the unidentified source doubled down, insisting to Axios that Wilson “called and made it known” that she is planning to retire and that she has already made the decision known to several legislators in her district.
Wilson confirmed to the Miami Herald that she had made her decision to exit the race a while ago—but needed to be “politically strategic” about sharing the news, in light of Florida’s recent redistricting.
“I figured if I announced that I was retiring, what would the Legislature and the governor do? What would they say? Would District 24 be an easy target because Frederica is no longer there? I’m a strong candidate,” Wilson said. “With me not here, would that weaken the survival of District 24?
Wilson’s district, which she has represented since 2013, encompasses the Miami-Dade area and Broward County. The area has a solid Democratic advantage, according to an analysis by the Cook Political Report.
Christine Sanon-Jules Olivo, a small-business owner with ties to the NAACP, is already lined up to replace Wilson in the district’s Democratic primary. But the race could soon be crowded: State Senator Shevrin Jones has also announced his interest in running for Wilson’s seat. The primary is scheduled for August 18.
For her part, Wilson said that she’s not quite ready to endorse her replacement.
“All of this rests on my shoulders. So I carried a lot, and it’s time to find someone who I can trust,” Wilson told the Herald. “I’m going to vet all these candidates to see who I can trust to carry this mission forward.”