Trump DOJ Under Investigation for How It Handled Epstein Files

“She’s kind of a passionate person overall, and she thought that she was going to come here and be able to talk freely when she’s been threatened and imprisoned in Iran for speaking about politics, and now she’s again in prison for speaking out about politics,” Hosseiny told Drop Site.

She said the pair left Iran under duress after she took part in a dance competition in Turkey at age 12, which was aired on a satellite channel illegal in Iran. She said she was expelled from two schools over it, and conservative family members with connections to the Iranian government beat and threatened her mother. At 14, she came to the U.S. on a student visa with her mother and the pair applied for and received asylum.

Both of them have been in the South Texas ICE Processing Center for over three weeks, and Hamideh hasn’t received regular treatment for her autoimmune hemolytic anemia, a blood disorder that requires regular transfusions. In one instance, Hosseiny told her friend Shawna Ruhland that her mother passed out and was left unconscious on the floor of the facility for 10 minutes. Ruhland has set up a donation page for the pair.