Republican Rep. Caught Admitting Iran War Is Going to Screw Them Over
Representative Ashley Hinson knows that Trump’s war is costing Republicans.
Republican Representative Ashley Hinson was caught on tape last week saying that President Trump’s Iran war will be a “political liability” if it continues any longer.
Politico reports that Hinson, who will be the likely Republican nominee in Iowa’s Senate race after Tuesday’s primary, told voters in a private meet and greet in the state on Thursday that she hopes a peace deal in the war can be “done by the next couple of weeks.
“If it drags on beyond that, it’s a political liability for us too, because we’ve lost Iowa soldiers. I’ve been to four funerals since December, it’s awful,” Hinson said in Webster County, responding to a question about a timeline for the war.
Hinson has been a staunch supporter of the president and the war, voting against war powers resolutions to limit Trump’s military authority. In her Thursday remarks, she stressed that “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon” and that the families of fallen Iowa soldiers “all said that we need to finish the job.”
Her remarks are a clear admission that Trump’s war is not helping Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections, and is contributing to his, as well as the party’s, flagging poll numbers. Trump endorsed Hinson last year, and repeated his support for her in a Truth Social post on Monday.
“I know Ashley well, and she is a WINNER! A Loving Wife and Proud Mother of two sons, Ashley is a wonderful person, has ALWAYS delivered for Iowa, and will continue doing so in the United States Senate,” Trump posted.
Hinson is expected to handily win Tuesday’s primary election, but early general election polls show only a couple of percentage points between her and a Democratic challenger, which will be either state Senator Zach Wahls or state Representative Josh Turek. If the Iran war stretches longer or produces a peace deal disliked by Trump’s MAGA base, not only could Hinson lose her race, but Republicans could lose control of Congress.