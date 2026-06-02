Republican Rep. Caught Admitting Iran War Is Going to Screw Them Over

“If it drags on beyond that, it’s a political liability for us too, because we’ve lost Iowa soldiers. I’ve been to four funerals since December, it’s awful,” Hinson said in Webster County, responding to a question about a timeline for the war.

Hinson has been a staunch supporter of the president and the war, voting against war powers resolutions to limit Trump’s military authority. In her Thursday remarks, she stressed that “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon” and that the families of fallen Iowa soldiers “all said that we need to finish the job.”

Her remarks are a clear admission that Trump’s war is not helping Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections, and is contributing to his, as well as the party’s, flagging poll numbers. Trump endorsed Hinson last year, and repeated his support for her in a Truth Social post on Monday.