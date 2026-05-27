CBS Ousts 60 Minutes Reporter Who Tried to Cover Trump Deportations
Sharyn Alfonsi says she’s being punished for “refusing to sanitize factually accurate reporting.”
Half a year since a 60 Minutes segment on torture in Salvadoran prisons was cut last-minute by CBS News boss Bari Weiss, the journalist reporting the piece has lost her job.
Sharyn Alfonsi had worked with 60 Minutes for over a decade. On Wednesday morning, she told The New York Times that CBS News allowed her contract to expire while ignoring her agent for weeks, and that her dismissal was a “deliberate choice to penalize a journalist for refusing to sanitize accurate reporting.”
CBS News has not publicly commented on the news so far.
Since Weiss, a former opinion columnist, took over as editor in chief of the TV network’s news division, her tenure has been marred by clashes with CBS’s more experienced reporters. The biggest of these came in December 2025, when she pulled a report on the suffering of Venezuelans deported to CECOT prison in El Salvador by the Trump administration, arguing the story wasn’t balanced enough. She also suggested the reporters reach out to Stephen Miller, the fascist curmudgeon behind Trump’s deportation policies, for an interview.
Alfonsi wrote an angry email bashing the decision that was subsequently leaked to the press. “Our story was screened five times and cleared by both CBS attorneys and Standards and Practices. It is factually correct,” Alfonsi wrote. “In my view, pulling it now—after every rigorous internal check has been met is not an editorial decision, it is a political one.”
Alfonsi alleged it was not explained to her why the story was killed, and noted that she had tried to get comment from the Department of Homeland Security, the State Department, and the White House, but was rebuffed each time.
“If the standard for airing a story becomes ‘the government must agree to be interviewed,’ then the government effectively gains control over the 60 Minutes broadcast,” Alfonsi concluded.
Weiss’s tenure has also coincided with the departure of the most famous 60 Minutes staffer of all: Anderson Cooper, who bounced in February. In his final episode, Cooper stressed the importance of the program’s editorial freedom, in remarks seen as a jab at Weiss and CBS.
CBS News has long permitted 60 Minutes to work independently of the rest of the network, but Alfonsi told the Times she saw the tides turning. “For the last 60 years it’s been the same formula: Tell the truth, hold the power accountable, don’t blink,” she said. “It’s unclear what next season looks like.”
Alfonsi is technically still employed at CBS but doesn’t plan to work without a contract. Instead, the longtime correspondent is hunkering down. “I’m not resigning,” she told the Times. “If they want me gone because I did my job, they’ll have to fire me.”