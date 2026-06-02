Trump Throws 1 A.M. Temper Tantrum Over How Innocent He Is
President Trump is getting increasingly manic with his middle-of-the-night posts.
President Trump went on a long Truth Social rant at 1 a.m. Tuesday morning after Michael Cohen—Trump’s former lawyer, who went to jail for his role in a hush-money payment to adult actress Stormy Daniels—said he was coerced into testifying against Trump on Michael Smerconish’s podcast.
“When a Star Witness totally recants, and in every way reveals that he was pressured and coerced to give testimony, and when the Prosecutor admits that this Witness was the single reason that the case was brought, there was no other, how can that Case not be immediately dismissed,” Trump asked, suggesting that he should be retroactively forgiven for the 34 counts he was convicted of in 2024.
“Michael Cohen has come out and unequivocally stated that the Radical Left Prosecutors, Tish James and Alvin Bragg, pressured and coerced him to testify against your favorite President, ME, when they made him the key player in their Political Witch Hunts,” Trump continued. “Now that his testimony is wiped away, and the unAmerican, Political Charade ‘Cases’ are even further discredited, they should be put out of their misery, and dismissed, once and for all.”
It’s unclear how much begging and how many Truth Social tantrums it’ll take for anything Trump’s talking about here to actually happen. Cohen’s testimony—and the massive civil and criminal court losses that made Trump the very first felon in office—don’t just get “wiped away” because of a podcast.