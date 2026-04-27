DOJ Cuts a Second Deal With Trump Ally Michael Flynn
Michael Flynn alleged the Army had illegally garnished his wages.
The Department of Justice has reached a second agreement to fork over taxpayer dollars to President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
A brief document filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims Friday stated that the parties had agreed to a settlement “in principle,” but needed more time to finalize the details.
It’s not yet clear how much money Trump intends to hand off to his ally, in addition to the $1.25 million settlement the DOJ agreed to last month.
Friday’s settlement relates to a civil suit Flynn brought against the government, alleging that the U.S. Army had illegally garnished his retirement pay after it found he had accepted compensation from a foreign government source without first seeking approval from the Department of Defense, Lawfare’s Anna Bower wrote on Substack.
Flynn previously alleged he was wrongfully prosecuted for making false statements to federal agents as part of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election—even though he pleaded guilty to lying, twice.