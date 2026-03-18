Gabbard Accidentally Blows Up Trump’s Story on Fulton County Raid

“Where is the authority for you to involve yourself in a domestic law enforcement activity?” Warner asked. Gabbard started to give a long-winded answer detailing her office’s legal mandate before Warner cut her off, asking her to just answer the question.

Gabbard responded that the directorate has “purview” over the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, which in turn have purview over election security. She also said she “did not participate in a law enforcement activity, nor would I, because that does not exist within my authorities.”

WARNER: Where is the authority for you to involve yourself in a domestic law enforcement activity in Georgia?



TULSI GABBARD: I did not participate in a law enforcement activity



WARNER: You were on the scene. Are the photos false?



GABBARD: I was in Fulton County at the request… pic.twitter.com/c1fInzb211 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 18, 2026

Warner pressed her on the photos from the scene showing her present wearing a black baseball cap, to which Gabbard responded, “I was at Fulton County, sir, at the request of the president and to work with the FBI to observe this action that had long been awaited. I was not aware of what was in the warrant or was not—”