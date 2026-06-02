Federal Agency Working to Stop Invasive Bugs Invaded by Bugs
Government employees are getting sick after being forced to show up to work amid a bedbug infestation.
Bedbugs have infested the government agency responsible for insect defense.
The pests were found in the building housing the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, an agency of the Department of Agriculture, NOTUS reports. A USDA employee told the publication that the irony “was lost on no one.”
Employees of the agency, located in the George Washington Carver Center in Beltsville, Maryland, were told about the infestation in mid-May, five employees told NOTUS. The USDA sent the staffers home, telling them to telework for a few days while the building was fumigated. The agency’s acting administrator, Kelly Moore, and acting chief operating officer, Carson Hawley, told employees that the building would only be closed for a few days but that they would email staff later to confirm.
When employees came back to the office, though, the fumes were so bad that some became sick, and the department said they could go back to remote work, a rare departure from the Trump administration’s insistence on in-person work for federal employees.
On Friday, employees were told that bedbugs were seen again in the building, but now, employees told NOTUS, more telework has not been authorized. Instead, agency employees were told to take personal time off if they didn’t want to work in the office. Hawley told staff in an email that day that employees were responsible for the bedbugs coming back, as they engaged in “insufficient compliance regarding personal items,” and told them to put those items into garbage bags and take them out of the building.
“We appreciate your support and compliance so that APHIS can do our part to ensure that Building 3 is bedbug free,” Hawley said. USDA’s official line also blames employees.
“USDA took prompt and robust action several weeks ago,” an agency spokesperson told NOTUS. “Unfortunately, personal belongings left in the offices caused further issue. Animal Pest and Plant Health Inspection Service management is working with employees to ensure the spaces are emptied for proper mitigation.”
Agency employees don’t want to take their personal items home and spread bedbugs there. Some are considering filing a complaint with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, but fear retaliation.
“They are scared,” an anonymous employee said about their colleagues. “If you bring them home, the answer is to trash all of your belongings and fumigate your house at your own expense.”
“They treated the building, and then they sent people home again because of offgassing,” another employee anonymously told NOTUS. “Then they came back. Now there’s more bedbugs.” Yet another employee told the publication that staff came back “to an office that was making them sick because the chemicals hadn’t aired out.”
It’s insane that an agency that is supposed to be dealing with bird flu and New World screwworm (recently found 25 miles from the southern U.S. border) is dealing poorly with an infestation of its own. The Trump administration continues to find new lows in ruining federal agencies.