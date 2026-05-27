DHS Secretary Tries to Get His Wife Cushy Job Under Special Status
Markwayne Mullin is trying to make his wife a “special government employee.”
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is moving to have his wife, Christie, hired under a Special Government Employee, or SGE, designation—the same way former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem hired her rumored lover, Corey Lewandowski.
Recent reporting from the Daily Mail states that Mullin has been floating the idea of SGE for his wife—which would allow her to fly free with him in federal flights—“on the regular,” according to Daily Mail sources. She could make over $130,000 per year.
This publication also looked at Mullin’s flight logs, which revealed he is traveling in the same $70 million luxury Gulfstream G700 jet that Noem was criticized for using. According to the logs, he is using the G700 to fly back to his ranch in Oklahoma from Thursday to Monday, running the department from an arm’s length. In addition to retaining that jet, DHS has purchased another luxury Gulfstream G700 jet, as well as seven other planes for both private travel and deportation flights.
“Mullin was one of the people complaining when Noem ordered the new planes,” a Daily Mail source said. “But they bought all the planes that Noem recommended. No complaints all of a sudden.”
“Silence from Mullin. It has been that way for a couple of months now, and we don’t know why,” another source told the Daily Mail. “He leaves on Thursdays a lot at 11 in the morning and doesn’t fly back until Monday afternoon. He is barely in the building.”
The White House denies reports of Mullin’s absence, stating that the secretary is “very engaged with the work they do on a daily basis and works closely with the President’s entire team to make sure his agenda is being enacted.”