Trump Sports Swollen Eye Days After Surprise Medical Checkup
The president’s eye and hand were visibly swollen as he continues to dodge questions about his health.
President Trump was sporting a swollen eye and hand in an interview with New York Post’s Miranda Devine on the conservative podcast Pod Force One.
Trump’s right eye clearly showed puffiness and looked oddly misshapen compared to his left eye, while his right hand looked much bigger than his left.
Trump and White House staff are constantly disputing reports questioning the president’s physical and mental health. Just one week ago, Trump had his third medical checkup in 13 months, raising questions about whether he has underlying medical conditions. Doctors noticed omissions in the medical report released by the Trump administration afterward, with one saying the “report is almost too good to be true for somebody of his age.”
But it’s very difficult to dispute what people can see with their own eyes, and the president’s outward physical appearance coupled with his tendency to fall asleep on camera don’t inspire confidence in his health. No matter how much Trump talks about how great his medical tests are going or how well he’s doing, it’s plainly evident that the public isn’t being told the whole story.