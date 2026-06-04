Pentagon’s New Counterterrorism Official Caught on Video at Jan. 6

GOP Representatives Thomas Massie, Warren Davidson, Bryan Fitzpatrick, and Tom Barrett sided with Democrats in a 215–208 vote to adopt the resolution and send it on to the Senate.

“Many falsely claimed the War Powers Act empowers a president to wage any war for up to 90 days. That’s not true, but there are now new ways rationalize war in Iran. What they still don’t have? Congressional authorization. The oath is to our Constitution,” Davidson wrote Thursday morning. “The moral obligation is to the men and women who wage our wars. Define the mission. Authorize the mission. Accomplish the mission.”

Trump claims to be “right in the middle” of negotiations, even as the Iranian government claims there’s been “no tangible progress” made in them. The war powers resolution—which the vast majority of Republicans are against—is unlikely to actually get Trump to stop the war, as that would require his signature and an actual respect for the law. But it is a direct reflection of how the actual public feels about this war.