Iran Snubbed Over World Cup in Pettiest Way Possible

“Many Iranian football fans, relying on the officially announced process, had already made the necessary plans to attend the matches,” the FFIRI, Iran’s soccer federation, said in a statement. “Depriving Iranian supporters of access to their lawful and official allocation of tickets is an action contrary to the spirit governing international competitions and the principle of equality among participating countries.”

While the FFIRI did not specify who revoked their tickets, their statement certainly pointed to the U.S. The federation asked FIFA, the international body in charge of the World Cup, to stick to “principles of neutrality, fairness, and established regulations,” and said the issue “raises serious questions about the interference of non-sporting and political considerations in the organization of the world’s biggest football event.”

Iran having a normal tournament was never going to be easy. Its men’s team protested the national government, which has killed protesters and restricted human rights, by refusing to sing the national anthem at the previous World Cup in 2022. Some members of the women’s team tried to seek asylum in Australia during the Asian Cup in January.