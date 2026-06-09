Iran Snubbed Over World Cup in Pettiest Way Possible
The country abruptly lost its FIFA ticket allotment.
The U.S.-Israeli war in Iran is still ongoing, and while a worldwide soccer tournament played mostly in America should be an opportunity to promote peace and unity, it appears regular people in the Middle East will not be given that courtesy.
Iran, who qualified for the World Cup way back in March 2025, had their entire ticket allocation yanked away on Monday. The tournament begins on Thursday. It is unclear who made the decision, which leaves thousands of Iranians excited to watch the matches in person, many of whom had already booked flights and hotels, completely hung out to dry.
“Many Iranian football fans, relying on the officially announced process, had already made the necessary plans to attend the matches,” the FFIRI, Iran’s soccer federation, said in a statement. “Depriving Iranian supporters of access to their lawful and official allocation of tickets is an action contrary to the spirit governing international competitions and the principle of equality among participating countries.”
While the FFIRI did not specify who revoked their tickets, their statement certainly pointed to the U.S. The federation asked FIFA, the international body in charge of the World Cup, to stick to “principles of neutrality, fairness, and established regulations,” and said the issue “raises serious questions about the interference of non-sporting and political considerations in the organization of the world’s biggest football event.”
Iran having a normal tournament was never going to be easy. Its men’s team protested the national government, which has killed protesters and restricted human rights, by refusing to sing the national anthem at the previous World Cup in 2022. Some members of the women’s team tried to seek asylum in Australia during the Asian Cup in January.
Iran’s base camp was moved from Arizona to Mexico in May due to American unease and fear from the Iranian team that they would not be able to acquire U.S. visas. The Trump administration finally awarded visas to all players last week, but rejected some staff members’ applications.
Iran is scheduled to play its first two matches in Los Angeles, the first against New Zealand on June 15, and the second against Belgium on June 21. They will then head to Seattle to take on Egypt on June 26.
Hopefully the U.S., Iran, and FIFA, can work something out, and everyday Iranians will get to rightfully attend the tournament. But with sadistic American leadership as well as FIFA president Giovanni Infantino’s fealty to Donald Trump, Iran has a tough road ahead both on and off the pitch.