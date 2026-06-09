Trump Attorney Begs for Evidence of Election Fraud in California
Bill Essayli, the top federal prosecutor in Los Angeles appointed by President Trump, is desperately trying to crowdsource proof of voter fraud after Republicans’ defeat.
First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli—who oversees 500 attorneys—went on The Glenn Beck Program on Monday to beg listeners to help him find evidence of election fraud.
“Tell me what credible allegations exist that warrant a formal federal investigation [in California]?” Beck asked Essayli.
“Number one, election fraud is not a theory. It is a real thing. Election fraud happens every year,” Essayli replied. “California is a fraudster’s paradise.... Almost anybody can register to vote in the state of California. You don’t have to have a Social Security number, and you don’t need a driver’s license number.... Then California has done universal vote-by-mail, which means if you’re on the voter rolls, you’re gonna get one mailed to you whether you want it or not.”
“They put millions of ballots out into the mail. into the ether. The voter rolls are dirty.... Dead people, people who’ve moved, convicted felons, are also receiving ballots,” he continued, before criticizing “ballot harvesting,” a basic ballot collection method practiced by both Democrats and Republicans in California. “I expect people will be charged.... We have set up a tipline. I’ve set up a dedicated email.... We are looking for any sort of widescale conspiracy if you will.” He then told Beck that election fraud charges would be coming in “one to two months.”
“If anyone knows anything … if you’ve witnessed anything … if you saw someone collecting ballots in a suspicious way, or doing something odd with ballots, we wanna know about that.”
Essayli railed against voter registration methods designed to increase access and participation, presented zero actual evidence of voter fraud, and then invited an infamously fanatical MAGA public to deputize themselves and go after the fraud that only exists because their guy lost in L.A.’s mayoral race. This election fraud script is the Trump administration’s favorite play. It’ll only come up more as midterms approach, as Trump and Vice President JD Vance have already spread baseless claims of election fraud in California.