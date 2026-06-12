Judge Sounds Trump Slush Fund’s Official Death Knell
Donald Trump had been not-so-surreptitiously signaling that the slush fund wasn’t actually over.
A federal judge blocked Donald Trump’s “Anti-Weaponization Fund” on Friday—demanding the Trump administration release signed proof that the president’s pet project is really dead.
U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in the Eastern District of Virginia issued a preliminary injunction against the president’s slush fund, but said she was willing to drop the case altogether if acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed a document under penalty of perjury saying they would not move forward with the fund.
The judge gave Blanche and Bessent one week to provide their sworn testimony.
Last week, Blanche insisted publicly that “we are not moving forward with the fund,” and claimed it wasn’t necessary to release a document reversing the DOJ’s position. It turns out, Blanche’s pinky promise won’t be good enough.
Staffers in the Justice Department and White House have reportedly been telling the president’s MAGA allies they can still expect to receive some form of payment, and Trump has continued to talk up the fund, later telling NBC’s Meet the Press he and Republicans thought it was a “great idea.” (Spoiler alert: They did not.)
Trump’s fund had attracted the attention of some of his most notorious allies, and one top DOJ official.
This story has been updated.