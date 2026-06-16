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Trump Is About to Give His Sons’ Crypto Firm a Massive Boost

And get a new way to line his pockets in the process.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump clap and smile while flanking their father on a golf course
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

The Trump sons’ crypto scam is about to make their family even more money.

World Liberty Financial, the decentralized finance platform co-founded by Eric and Donald Jr., will almost certainly be approved for a national bank trust charter, according to two former staffers at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency who spoke with NOTUS Tuesday.

It was “inconceivable” that World Liberty Financial wouldn’t be approved, one of the staffers told NOTUS. Jonathan Gould, the current Trump-nominated Comptroller of the Currency, is due to deliver his decision on World Liberty Financial’s application soon. He has previously eased restrictions and allowed for more crypto companies to receive bank charters.

Receiving a national bank trust charter would allow World Liberty Financial to independently issue its USD1 stablecoin directly to American consumers, sidestep liquidity requirements, and settle financial transactions akin to other platforms such as Venmo or Paypal—for which the Trump family could potentially receive a cut.

David Wachsman, a spokesperson for World Liberty Financial, insisted to NOTUS that “none of its leadership or employees work for the U.S. government, and there are no conflicts of interest.”

Eric and Donald Jr. are the company’s co-founders, while Barron serves as a “Web3 Ambassador,” and Donald Trump reigns as “chief crypto advocate.” The company has previously claimed that the president has not been involved in its business since he was reelected to the White House. But his family took even greater control over the company after his inauguration, asserting a claim to more than 75 percent of net revenue from token sales, and 60 percent from the firm’s operations.

Trump owns 70 percent of an LLC that owns 38 percent of the shares in a holding company behind World Liberty Financial, according to the president’s most recent financial disclosures. The rest is managed by family members. In June 2025, Trump reported having earned $57 million from World Liberty Financial in 2024.

Read more about the Trumps’ crypto firm:
CEOs Kiss the Ring at Trump Family Crypto Forum at Mar-a-Lago
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Kash Patel Flubs Another Major Investigation, to Ire of Secret Service

Patel announced details of an attempted attack on Donald Trump’s UFC birthday bash too early.

FBI Director Kash Patel sits at a table during an event
Oliver Contreras/AFP/Getty Images

Kash Patel’s big mouth might have just gummed up another investigation.

The FBI director frustrated Secret Service officials by prematurely announcing the details of an investigation into a violent attack planned for the White House UFC event, according to multiple sources that spoke with MS NOW Tuesday.

Patel revealed components of the investigation via a social media post earlier in the day, sharing that “multiple individuals” were in custody.

“On June 10, FBI and our law enforcement partners became aware of a potential threat to the UFC America 250 event in Washington, D.C. involving individuals outside of the National Capital Region,” Patel wrote.

Nearly two dozen people participated in Signal group chats discussing an alleged plot to strike the UFC’s America 250 event with explosive-laden drones so as to rush the evacuating crowd into the crosshairs of a pre-staged sniper team, reported Fox News. Five people are reportedly in custody in connection with the scheme.

“While the result represented the best of investigative work, it was also nothing out of the ordinary for this law enforcement team—we are built to detect, respond to, and bring to justice those who threaten the lives of American citizens—particularly during large gatherings like the historic UFC 250 fight,” Patel continued in his X post. “That’s exactly what we did here. I want to thank our great agents and partners, this work remains ongoing and we will continue to update the public as permitted.”

A White House spokesman claimed that the incident was exactly why the White House needed the proposed $400 million ballroom—though the 90,000-square-foot space still would not have been capable of housing the UFC event, nor was the fight ever planned to be indoors.

It’s not the first time that Patel has flubbed a federal investigation. In September, Patel’s reliance on the bureau’s planes waylaid the investigation into Charlie Kirk’s assassination by at least a day, preventing a critical analysis team from accessing a flight to the crime scene.

His personal flights interfered with another FBI investigation on December 13, when the FBI’s shooting reconstruction team was unable to immediately respond to a shooting at Brown University due to a lack of available bureau planes at an airport in Richmond, Virginia, according to Senator Dick Durbin.

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JD Vance Gets Humiliating Fact-Check to His Face on The View

The interview did not go well for the vice president.

Vice President JD Vance speaks to reporters on the tarmac of Joint Base Andrews
Matt Rourke/Getty Images

If JD Vance was hoping for a light interview to highlight the release of his new book, he had another think coming: The hosts of The View did not pull any punches Tuesday while interrogating the vice president about his administration’s policy positions.

“What did Black people do to this administration that has allowed it to really stigmatize folks of color?” asked host Whoopi Goldberg, referring to the Trump administration’s efforts to remove Black history from American monuments and museums.

“What exactly are you talking about, Whoopi?” Vance pressed, prompting loud groans from the audience.

“It seems that it has been very easy for this administration to remove that, and to denigrate Black folks who have worked their behinds off to get this American dream,” Goldberg said.

“So, that was actually a very helpful intervention because, I think the story you’re talking about is where you know, allegedly the administration is holding back the appointments of people based on skin color,” Vance said.

“Well no. I’m talking about a host of things,” Sunny Hostin interjected. “I’m talking about Black history getting erased from public spaces, Black voter districts are being dismantled, Black leaders are being sidelined from our ranks. Where do Americans of color fit in this vision? Because it doesn’t seem like we fit.”

Host Ana Navarro added that the Trump administration had allowed only 6,668 refugees into the country since October, and all but three were white South Africans. Vance denied Navarro’s number, claiming “everybody is welcome in our political coalition.”

“So, you say we’re anti-minority or anti-Black—” Vance said.

“No I didn’t say that. I asked, see?” Goldberg said. “Don’t start any stuff with me, man. Don’t get me in trouble!” The audience burst into cheers as Vance conceded.

The hosts of The View also pressed Vance over the economy.

Host Joy Behar criticized the president for calling affordability a “hoax,” while spending millions of taxpayer dollars on his ballroom, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, an arch for himself, and a UFC-themed birthday party.

Vance denied that Trump had called affordability a “hoax,” though he has many times, and argued that Trump had made “good progress” bringing prices down.

“He just said he loves the inflation,” Navarro said, referring to Trump’s recent remark responding to surging inflation rates.

“What he said, Ana, what he said is he loves the fact that the inflation is gonna come down when this war is over,” Vance said. “That’s what he said.”

“That’s not what he said,” Goldberg interjected.

“Are you his interpreter, or are you his vice president? Come on,” Joy Behar chided. The hosts laughed at the flailing vice president, who chuckled uncomfortably along with them.

At one point, Vance was brutally fact-checked after he brought up the claim that Trump had called all Mexicans rapists, saying that was a misconception. Instead, Vance argued that South American countries were off-loading criminals into our borders.

“There have been many, many journalists, including CNN, where you used to work and be my colleague, that have tried to find evidence of that,” Navarro replied. “There is no evidence that [Nicolás] Maduro was releasing people from insane asylums or jails, like Fidel Castro did do. This was made up. And we just can’t, you know, accept it without pushing back.”

Vance’s attempt to peddle his book on The View was a disaster—but honestly, it was entertaining.

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Trump, 80, Zones Out Right in the Middle of Official Photo Op

All the other G7 leaders turned to face a photographer.

Donald Trump sits at a table during the G7 summit
Evelyn Hockstein/Getty Images

Donald Trump was caught completely checked out on the world stage Tuesday, staring into space as every other leader in the G7 posed for a group photograph.

The strange moment was caught on C-SPAN: Trump slouched in his chair with a vacant expression as French President Emmanuel Macron encouraged everyone at the table to turn and face a photographer. But while every other leader smiled and complied, Trump didn’t budge.

There could be several reasons why Trump would be so obstinate in front of the summit. The G7 consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States—but Trump has railed against the alliance for years, departing from prior administrations by taking issue with the G7’s trade negotiations, climate change efforts, foreign policy, and international cooperation.

So far through his second term in office, Trump has threatened G7 allies (namely Canada), resisted the alliance’s joint statements on issues such as Ukraine, and advocated for Russia’s inclusion in the informal forum.

Another reason for Trump’s detachment could very well be his health. He is the second-oldest man to ever serve as America’s commander in chief, and his increasingly erratic behavior has sparked global concern in recent weeks about his stability and judgment.

The 80-year-old has spent hours at Walter Reed Medical Center on multiple occasions over the last nine months, fallen asleep during more than a dozen critical meetings, seemed lost and disoriented around foreign heads of state, frequently slurred his speech, and appeared with discolored and bruised skin on several occasions.

He has also derailed press conferences to throw cheap and petty insults at members of the press, taken jabs at the pope, and become so obsessed with his Washington renovation projects that he has a difficult time focusing on anything else. That last detail has been flagged by leading clinical psychologists as a tell-tale symptom of dementia.

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Donald Trump Doesn’t Know Anything About Geography

Or the Middle East.

Donald Trump points at map of the U.S. with "Gulf of America"
JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump seems to think that Iran and Qatar share a land border.

Trump made his geographical error Tuesday while speaking to reporters alongside the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, at the G7 summit in France.

“They are the closest to Iran physically, so, with other countries, I noticed that they had to travel about 45 minutes to get there. With you, you could walk right across the border, so you are in a more dangerous position,” Trump said.

Qatar and Iran are actually separated by the Persian Gulf, a body of water, at a distance of about 119 miles. Trump had the audacity to claim otherwise even next to the country’s ruler, and it’s not even the first time. In October, Trump told reporters on Air Force One, “They’re literally, you walk over from Iran to Qatar. You can walk it in one second. You go ‘boom boom,’ and now you’re in Qatar, that’s tough territory”—to much ridicule online.

Has no one bothered to correct the president? It’s possible that advisers have tried, only for Trump to ignore them. Iranian state media decided to offer their help in a post on X Tuesday, including a map with video of Trump’s comments.

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