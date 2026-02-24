Kash Patel’s Jet-Setting Delayed FBI Probe Into Charlie Kirk’s Death

Patel’s poor management of resources continued for months, interfering with another FBI investigation on December 13, when the FBI’s shooting reconstruction team was unable to immediately respond to a shooting at Brown University due to a lack of available bureau planes at an airport in Richmond, Virginia, according to Senator Dick Durbin.

It’s a hypocritical development for Patel, a conspiracy podcaster turned government official who used to regularly chastise politicians for needless spending before he joined the ranks of the Trump administration. Patel relentlessly hounded the financial behavior of the man who previously filled his role—former FBI Director Chris Wray—even arguing in 2023 that the FBI should “ground” Wray’s private jet “that he pays for with taxpayer dollars to hop around the country.”

But these are far from the only examples in which Patel has used the bureau’s equipment as his personal play toys.