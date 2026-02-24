Skip Navigation
Kash Patel’s Jet-Setting Delayed FBI Probe Into Charlie Kirk’s Death

Patel’s jet usage prevented a team of specialists from getting to the scene of the crime.

FBI Director Kash Patel stands during a press conference
Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg/Getty Images

FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal reliance on the bureau’s jet fleet isn’t just costing taxpayers money—it’s also significantly interfering with the agency’s work.

A whistleblower revealed Tuesday that the FBI’s investigation into Charlie Kirk’s assassination was waylaid by at least a day because of a plane and pilot shortage caused by the director’s unofficial escapades, reported CBS News.

Patel’s poor management of resources continued for months, interfering with another FBI investigation on December 13, when the FBI’s shooting reconstruction team was unable to immediately respond to a shooting at Brown University due to a lack of available bureau planes at an airport in Richmond, Virginia, according to Senator Dick Durbin.

It’s a hypocritical development for Patel, a conspiracy podcaster turned government official who used to regularly chastise politicians for needless spending before he joined the ranks of the Trump administration. Patel relentlessly hounded the financial behavior of the man who previously filled his role—former FBI Director Chris Wray—even arguing in 2023 that the FBI should “ground” Wray’s private jet “that he pays for with taxpayer dollars to hop around the country.”

But these are far from the only examples in which Patel has used the bureau’s equipment as his personal play toys.

In December, top Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee opened an investigation into Patel after it became clear that he took multiple flights on a $60 million government jet in order to see his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins. The jet owner’s listed address, according to its FAA registration, was the FBI’s national headquarters in Washington. Days later, Patel reportedly took another FBI plane to Texas to visit some friends.

Patel has been riding on the country’s dime since he was sworn in as the face of America’s largest national law enforcement agency. Weeks after a Republican-controlled Senate gave Patel the green light to run the FBI, he took several jaunts to different areas of the country, including Las Vegas and Nashville, a lifestyle he hasn’t been shy to advertise amongst the rank and file of the federal bureau.

“If you have golf, hockey, fishing, or hunting and beautiful sights, you’re going to see a lot of me,” Patel once said, according to an internal source that shared the comments with Durbin.

Patel’s flight history became a subject of intense criticism again on Sunday, when a video was leaked of the FBI director celebrating the U.S. men’s hockey Olympic gold medal win. In the video, Patel is seen chugging beers inside the boy’s locker room in Milan, causing some Americans to question if Patel had spent more of their money to trek across the Atlantic for a wildly unnecessary excursion.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Kamala Harris Completely Fails to Read the Room on 2028

Seriously?

Kamala Harris holds a microphone while sitting in an armchair on stage
James Manning/PA Images/Getty Images

The 2028 presidential election could see a painfully familiar face return to the campaign trail.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris told podcaster Sharon McMahon on Tuesday that she has not yet ruled out the possibility of yet another presidential campaign.

“Will you run again?” asked McMahon, plainly.

“I haven’t decided,” Harris said.

“You’re still thinking about it?” McMahon pressed.

“I might,” Harris offered.

Harris served as California’s senator from 2017 to 2021, when she was sworn in as the first female vice president alongside Joe Biden.

She has failed twice to enter the White House on her own terms. She dropped her first presidential bid in late 2019 due to low polling numbers and dwindling financial resources. Harris’s luck changed drastically in 2024, when the Democratic National Committee formally backed her as their candidate of choice to face off against Donald Trump—though her campaign blitz, which was sabotaged in part by Biden’s reluctance to leave office, wasn’t enough. Harris ultimately lost that election by more than two million votes.

A secret postmortem of Harris’s performance by the DNC found that her major issue with voters stemmed from Biden’s poor handling of Israel’s massacre in Gaza and her own refusal to break with him on it, a policy choice that fundamentally soured support from progressives and young voters.

The DNC report has been under lock and key since the loss, but details of its findings became public on Sunday after staffers with the pro-Palestinian IMEU Policy Project met with the project’s authors in a closed-door meeting.

“The DNC shared with us that their own data also found that policy was, in their words, a ‘net-negative’ in the 2024 election,” Hamid Bendass, a spokesperson for the IMEU Policy Project, told Axios.

The Democratic Party further incensed Gaza’s sympathizers when it rejected a request to feature a pro-Palestinian speaker at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. In lieu of a dedicated activist to call for an end to the genocide, the DNC had major party figureheads, such as Biden and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, make quick mention of the ongoing conflict, while efforts to cover up mass protests of the American-funded atrocities quietly took place behind the scenes.

Two years on, the scene is shaping up in an all too familiar way: Pro-Israel groups have already spent millions funding the 2026 Democratic primaries, while Trump and his allies chip away at a plan to redevelop Gaza into a Dubai-style luxury resort.

