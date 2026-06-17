Trump Reveals Deranged Way He Plans to Enforce Iran Deal

“There’s nothing enforceable in the deal itself, is that correct?” asked a reporter.

“Doesn’t have to be,” Trump said wearily. “I let them know. I said, look, if you don’t adhere to the agreement, I don’t want to do that, but we’re going to bomb the hell out of you.”

“And I don’t think that they’re going to veer from the agreement. What else am I going to do? I’m not going to say, ‘I’m going to take you to court,’” he mused. “‘Let me take you to court, let me sue you.’ No, we’re going to bomb the hell out of them if they violate the agreement.”