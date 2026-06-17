Trump Threatens to Drop Bombs on Iran’s Head Amid Outrage Over Deal
Trump is threatening to blow up his own memorandum of understanding.
President Trump is threatening to drop “bombs on their head” if Iran doesn’t abide by the guidelines established in their memorandum of understanding, which has still not been publicly released.
The president made the hawkish comments while touting the agreement at the G7 summit in France on Wednesday morning.
“Is the text of the agreement final?” a reporter asked.
“No, it’s not final. It’s a memorandum of understanding. And if I don’t like it, we’ll go back to shooting at ’em—dropping bombs on their head. If I don’t like it, if they don’t behave, we’ll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head,” Trump replied. “Because they’ve misbehaved for 47 years, alright?”
Then he began to gloat about how great the deal was, just seconds after threatening to inflict more violence on Iran.
“Nobody could’ve made this deal. The JCPOA done by Obama … he gave ’em $1.7 billion in cash—green cash, from banks—into a Boeing 757 and flew it into Iran,” he continued. “He tried to bribe his way out. I didn’t do that.… And you know what the Iranians did? They laughed at Obama and they said he’s a stupid son of a bitch.”
Leaked versions of Trump’s memorandum of understanding suggest the U.S. has promised Iran access to $300 billion in reconstruction funds and billions more in currently frozen Iranian assets.
In return, Iran will reopen the Strait of Hormuz and commit to no nuclear weapons development—two points that already existed before Trump went to war in February. And what does it say about Trump’s belief in an eventual deal if he’s already threatening to drop bombs if the whole thing falls through?