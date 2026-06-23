Remember That Time Trump Said He “Probably Should” Take Ozempic?
A bombshell report about how a 79-year-old man got early access to a weight loss drug has all eyes on the president.
A mysterious, well-connected 79-year-old man has gained sole access to an experimental obesity drug created by Eli Lilly.
The outlet that first reported the early access, STAT, speculated that the patient could be Donald Trump, in no small part due to the president’s unabashed support for weight-loss drugs, which has extended to suggestions that he and his staff should take what he calls “the fat drug.”
In January, the president told The New York Times that while he hadn’t yet taken Ozempic or Wegovy, he “probably should.”
Trump tips the scale at 224 pounds, according to his 2025 physical results published by the White House. At 6-foot-3, that puts his Body Mass Index in the overweight category. The data suggests Trump has slimmed down since his first term: In 2020, he weighed 244 pounds, which placed him firmly within the BMI’s obesity range.
Throughout his second term, Trump has expressed a keen interest in weight-loss drugs and has even directed his administration to lower their costs.
In April 2025, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr told CBS Mornings that Trump had “ordered” his department to bring the costs of GLP-1 drugs down in America to compete with European prices.
Months later, in November, Trump announced that the prescription costs of Ozempic and Wegovy would come down by hundreds of dollars if purchased through his discounted prescription drug marketplace, TrumpRx.
Trump has even used his own officials as props to promote the drugs. During the White House event unveiling the TrumpRx arrangement, Trump said he was “thrilled” with manufacturers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, and proceeded to conduct a fat-shaming round-robin of his underlings to determine who was already on the weight-loss drugs.
“Secretary Howard Lutnick. You take any of this stuff, Howard?” Trump asked his Commerce Secretary at the time.
“Not yet,” Lutnick replied.
“OK, good,” Trump said before going back to reading names of people on his team. “CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz—he doesn’t take it. Food and Drug Administrator, Commissioner Marty Makary, and Director of Medicare Chris Klomp. And we have Steve.… Where’s Steve? Is he here? Head of public relations for the White House? He’s taking it.”