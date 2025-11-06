Trump Exposes Who in White House Is on Ozempic
This is not a normal thing for the president to do, by the way.
President Trump took time out of his Thursday press conference to fat-shame his own staff for taking Ozempic, the popular weight loss drug.
The press conference, which featured multiple Cabinet members like Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, was to announce a deal with drug manufacturers Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly—who make Ozempic and Zepbound—that would lower the cost of their popular weight loss drugs to around $150 per month (they currently cost around $350 per month).
“Secretary Howard Lutnick. You take any of this stuff, Howard?” Trump asked while making the announcement.
“Not yet,” Lutnick replied.
“OK, good,” Trump said before going back to reading names of people on his team. “CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz, he doesn’t take it. Food and Drug Administrator, Commissioner Marty Makary, and Director of Medicare Chris Klomp. And we have Steve.… Where’s Steve? Is he here? Head of public relations for the White House? He’s taking it.”
Now the entire country knows (or at least believes) that Steven Cheung, 43, a longtime comms staffer and attackdog for Trump who once called Florida Governor Ron DeSantis a “desperate eunuch,” is on Ozempic.
Ozempic has grown increasingly popular as Americans of all demographics look for a simpler way to cut weight. Nearly half of adults ages 40-59 are considered obese, according to The Center for Disease Control and Prevention.