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MAGA Spirals After Pro-Israel Politics Loses Big-Time in NY Election

New York’s Democratic Party is ushering in a brand new era of politics—and that’s freaking out Republicans.

Congressional candidate Claire Valdez, Congressional candidate Brad Lander, Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and Congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier raise their hands during a Get Out the Vote rally.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
From left: Congressional candidate Claire Valdez, congressional candidate Brad Lander, Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier at a Get Out the Vote rally, on June 18

Allies of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani swept the region’s Democratic House primaries Tuesday evening, the latest example of liberal-minded voters shifting their preferences.

And after Brad Lander, Darializa Avila Chevalier, and Claire Valdez won—all of whom have been vocal critics of Israel’s genocide in Gaza—the biggest loser seemed to be MAGA world, which was left befuddled and irate that voters had turned away from candidates espousing the historically pro-Israel party line.

Appearing on Fox News, deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller complained that the “Democrat Party has abandoned [centrism] and instead adopted this radical, revolutionary, and in many cases, violent ideology that wants to tear America down, and destroy everything that we know and love, from top to bottom.”

Miller further used the trio’s massive win Tuesday to urge Democrats to vote MAGA in the midterm elections, claiming that progressive politics—which he said involved hating America, God, family, and gender—would be the country’s “death knell.”

Far-right influencer Laura Loomer was similarly disgusted by the political development, insisting that the Big Apple’s mayor is an Islamic militant and that Donald Trump needs to do something about it.

“I remember when Trump, who I love, said Mamdani isn’t a jihadi. I was shocked,” Loomer wrote on X late Tuesday, reacting to the race. “Mamdani is a jihadi and this growing threat of Islamic jihad and pro-Islamic terror candidates getting elected in America is a national crisis. It needs to be addressed by the Trump administration. Tonight should prove it to everyone.”

Meghan McCain, a conservative TV personality and daughter of former Arizona Senator John McCain, also added her two cents, writing directly to Jewish Americans via social media.

“To my beautiful Jewish friends in America. We love you. You are not alone. We are just as freaked out as you are and see with clear eyes exactly what is happening,” McCain wrote.

Lander, one of the three Mamdani-backed candidates who cruised to victory Tuesday night, is Jewish.

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Trump Freaks Out After Democratic Socialists Dominate NY Election

Zohran Mamdani and DSA had a great night in New York’s Democratic primary election.

Democratic Congressional candidate Claire Valdez surrounded by supporters holding "Abolish ICE" signs
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Democratic congressional candidate Claire Valdez speaks at an event on June 22

President Donald Trump had a meltdown Tuesday after a slate of Democratic Socialist candidates endorsed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani won their primary elections.

“America the Beautiful will NEVER be a Communist Country!!!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“Many Communists running in badly failing Blue States. The votes seem to have them doing quite well against each other,” Trump wrote in another post. “The bad news is that history has conclusively shown that the downtrodden States that they will soon be running will ONLY GET WORSE.”

Trump also lashed out at Democratic Representative Dan Goldman, who lost his seat to former city Comptroller Brad Lander, an ally of Mamdani.

“Weak and pathetic Congressman Dan Goldman just lost, BIG! I guess people didn’t like him illegally targeting President TRUMP. In any event, this jerk is finally GONE!” Trump wrote.

Representative Adriano Espaillat, the 71-year-old leader of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, was defeated by Darializa Avila Chevalier, a 32-year-old democratic socialist who previously organized pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University. And Assemblymember Claire Valdez, another member of Democratic Socialists of America, triumphed over the handpicked successor of outgoing Representative Nydia Velazquez.

“Solidarity forever, abolish ICE, free Palestine, organize your union, and join DSA!” Valdez said at the end of her victory speech.

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Trump Is Giving White South African Refugees a Gift Bag for Racists

It includes some questionable literature on apartheid and American slavery.

A crowd of white South Africans holding American flags and balloons listen to two men wearing suits in an airplane hangar.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Newly arrived white South African refugees listen to Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar (right) near Washington Dulles International Airport on May 12, 2025.

The Trump administration wants to give white South African “refugees” an arrival gift bag with an American flag, an Android tablet, the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and hagiographic literature from PragerU minimizing the history of slavery and apartheid in the country and falsely accusing the South African government of “favoring the Black population.”

This is the latest effort to woo the Afrikaner population, descended from seventeenth-century Dutch, German, and French Huguenot settlers in South Africa, since the Trump administration began allowing thousands of white South Africans into the USA based on debunked claims that they’re victims of “white genocide” pushed by Elon Musk, while maintaining Trump’s ban on people who legitimately need asylum.

“Farmers are being killed,” Trump said last May, calling Afrikaners a “long-persecuted minority group.”

The gift bags have yet to be finalized, according to The New York Times.

One of the books from PragerU, titled Lwazi’s Hard Lesson, details a Black South African rugby player who protects his white teammate from an angry Black mob, and describes South African freedom fighter and first post-apartheid President Nelson Mandela as a “South African lawyer and activist who sought to end apartheid with acts of sabotage.”

“Unlike South Africa’s Black population, the white population is declining in number,” the literature included in the package reads. “As an easy scapegoat for a failing government, more and more white South Africans are choosing to leave the country each year.”

Brown University historian Nancy Jacobs described that account to the Times as “selective in the extreme, and even inaccurate.”

As of 2025, white South Africans own nearly 75 percent of all farmland in the country, despite making up just 7 percent of the population.

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Trump, 80, Wants to Run for President Again

Legally he can’t, but is he even physically able to?

Trump, wearing a navy blue suit with a dark tie, sticks his chin up while standing behind a microphone and podium with the presidential seal.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to a Mack Trucks manufacturing facility in Macungie, Pennsylvania, on June 23.

President Donald Trump is once again floating the idea of running for an unconstitutional third term.

At a speech in Macungie, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, Trump fell back on one of his favorite talking points: winning elections.

“We won it by a lot,” he said, referring (hopefully) to the 2024 election. “Maybe we should run again. Should we run again?”

The crowd at the Mack Trucks facility responded with cheers. Chuckling, Trump continued, “I’d like to do it. I’d like to do it.”

As the president knows, running for a third term would violate the Constitution. Even if it was allowed, it seems unlikely that the 80-year-old could physically manage it: Trump regularly dozes off during Cabinet meetings, and his health status is murky at best.

Trump has repeatedly referenced running for a third term, and has said in the past that he is “not joking” when he brings it up. The president has also reportedly discussed running again with his lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, who’s writing a book about that very scenario.

The Trump Organization even sells “Trump 2028” hats for $55. Last year, the price was $50, but the Trump family is clearly in a hard spot financially: They’ve only made $4 billion since Trump’s second term.

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Watch: Trump Spreads Six Lies About His Iran Deal in 15 Seconds

The president can’t keep his words or facts straight about the Iran war.

Donald Trump stands at a podium before a microphone with the presidential seal wearing a blue suit and tie with a faint American flag partially visible beind him.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Mack Trucks Lehigh Valley Operations facility on June 23 in Macungie, Pennsylvania.

President Trump claimed Tuesday that Iran had “no missile capability”—one of six bold-faced lies that directly contradicts what he said last week.

“Now we’re leaving Iran with no Navy, no Air Force, no antiaircraft, no missile capability, no nuclear program. We’re leaving them without any nuclear capacity, and they’ve agreed to that. And we’re getting along quite well,” Trump said at a rally in Macungie, Pennsylvania on Tuesday. “We can fly over Tehran just at will. Nobody’s gonna do anything to us.”

First off, Iran still has a navy. Even though the U.S. has sunk multiple Iranian naval ships, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps still have active naval units—they wouldn’t be able to control the Strait of Hormuz if they didn’t. Iran’s nuclear energy program remains intact, as does their capacity to develop it in the future. They also still maintain an aging collection of aircraft. Last month, The New York Times reported that Iran still had “substantial missile capabilities,” including ballistic missiles. Trump admitted as much last week, much to the chagrin of war hawks both at home and in Israel.

“We’ll be working on a parallel effort with the Gulf nations to address nonnuclear issues, such as [Iran’s] conventional ballistic missiles,” Trump said at the G7 summit on Wednesday. “I mean, they have to have some. Because other people have some. You gotta have some. Somebody said ‘You shouldn’t give them more … sir, you shouldn’t let them have any missile.’ … What am I gonna do? I’m gonna let Saudi Arabia have missiles, but they can’t have them?”

Trump can’t even keep his lies straight. He and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed the U.S. had decimated Iran’s entire military in Operation Epic Fury back in the spring, and that they weren’t a threat. Since then, Iran has continued to either use, hold, or develop every single thing Trump said he had taken away from them.

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