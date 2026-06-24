Trump Puts Pregnant Dem Congresswoman on Trial for ICE Oversight
She’s been charged with assaulting immigration agents.
U.S. Representative LaMonica McIver could face up to 17 years in prison if the Justice Department gets its way.
McIver, 40, was charged with assaulting immigration agents outside the notorious Delaney Hall immigration detention center in New Jersey last May. On Wednesday, her case will be argued in a federal appellate court, and will be another test of the Trump administration’s power to go after political opponents, The New York Times reports.
Last year, McIver, who is now pregnant with her second child, was at the detention center with other Democratic leaders to conduct an oversight inspection. When agents attempted to arrest Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka for tresspassing, McIver was allegedly involved in a confrontation where she used her arms to “assault, resist, impede and intimidate” two federal agents, government attorneys say.
No one was injured in the altercation. McIver’s lawyers argue that the DOJ is coming after her because of her political views, citing the many pardons that the Trump administration gave to the January 6 protesters who actually did injure police officers in the 2021 riot.
However, U.S. District Court Judge Jamel K. Semper rejected those arguments in November. McIver appealed the case, and it will be argued before a panel of three appellate judges Wednesday.
A bipartisan group of former members of Congress wrote a letter in support of McIver, arguing that a win for the DOJ would mean that the executive branch would be able to “behave in a more chaotic and unsafe fashion, and create new, unprecedented tools to block legitimate oversight.”
If she is convicted, McIver could face up to 17 years in prison, and $1 million in legal fees. She is currently running for reelection, and her baby is due in the fall.