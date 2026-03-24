Republican Rep. Caught Admitting SAVE Act Is Bad for Married Women

“Although frankly I’m trying to not to elevate the issue too much, my chief of staff had to go get a new ID in Virginia, Virginia’s adopted the REAL ID system, so she had to go through a bunch of hoops. She’s gonna have to go back to the DMV twice because they want the paperwork for it.”

🚨LEAKED VIDEO: We’ve obtained secretly recorded video of Republican Chip Roy ADMITTING he’s trying to hide concerns his SAVE Act hurts women voters:



“I’m trying not to elevate the issue… my Chief of Staff… had to go through a bunch of hoops… (and) go back to the DMV twice.… pic.twitter.com/S6XSFLJIs4 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 24, 2026

The SAVE America Act would require that Americans present proof of citizenship like a passport or birth certificate to register to vote. If a person’s current name does not match their document, they would have to provide extra documentation to provide their identity. (The REAL ID system has similar requirements to obtain state identification.)

Roy and other Republicans claim the bill will fight against voter fraud—which is exceedingly rare—but it will likely just make it harder for the some 69 million married American women who have changed their names to vote, as well as trans voters who have changed their names.