MAGA Finds New Target of Anti-Trans Fury: Melania Trump
The first lady appeared to defend trans people in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling.
MAGA raged at first lady Melania Trump after she posted a statement in support of the LBGTQ+ community.
Following the Supreme Court’s decision Tuesday to uphold state laws banning transgender women and girls from competing on sports teams that align with their gender, Melania shared a strange message of support for the LBGTQ+ community on X.
“‘As many of you may know, I fully support the LGBTQIA+ community. But we must also ensure that our female athletes are protected and respected.’—MELANIA, #1 NYT Bestseller, (p. 156)” the post read, quoting her own book.
“The U.S. Supreme Court has now legally confirmed this opinion: ‘Under Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, may schools maintain women’s and girls’ sports for biological females? … The answer is yes.’
“America, we can support the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community and also protect opportunities for female athletes. Respect everyone and keep girls’ sports fair,” the post read. “Both ideals are essential.”
“I support the trans community getting the mental health treatment they need to recognize they are not members of the opposite sex,” wrote X user Matt van Swol.
“What is ideal about men claiming they can become women? What in that do you actually support?” asked X user Debbie, who described herself as #MAGA.
“I’m thoroughly disappointed with this post. LGTBQ+ (alphabet soup) is an Anti-God movement. Sorry to say, but I’ve lost respect,” wrote X user Lori Smith.
It seems that even after Donald Trump campaigned to strip transgender athletes of their freedoms, members of MAGA aren’t convinced that the president and his wife are far-right enough on social issues.