Stephen Miller Reduced to Babbling Over Birthright Citizenship Ruling

“Here’s a pretty good clue your constitutional interpretation is wrong: If your ruling requires you to suicide your civilization, your reading of the Constitution is wrong,” the Project 2025 adviser said, apparently attempting to school the nation’s highest judiciary on constitutional law.

Miller: Here's a pretty good clue your constitutional interpretation is wrong. If you are ruling requires you to suicide your civilization, your reading of the constitution is wrong. pic.twitter.com/ZNmlDs0fvg — Acyn (@Acyn) July 1, 2026

“President [Ulysses S.] Grant … in the nineteenth century, did not want to create an automatic third-world citizenship requirement for America,” Miller argued. But that’s not exactly true.



Grant played a major role in the codification of the Fourteenth Amendment, fiercely advocating that the burgeoning concept of birthright citizenship should be granted to Native Americans, immigrants, and the millions of men, women, and children that had been recently freed from slavery.