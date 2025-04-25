Democrats Erupt After Trump’s FBI Arrests Sitting Judge

The AP reported Thursday that Hegseth wanted to brag about his war plans on Signal so badly that he installed a “dirty” or public internet connection in his private Pentagon office. This allows him to send messages from that connection without using his Defense Department IP address, effectively making him invisible as a user. This public connection usage also makes the highest-ranking defense official in the country much more vulnerable to hacking and spying.

Hegseth is supposed to use either the Nonclassified Internet Protocol Router Network, the Secure Internet Protocol Router Network, or the top secret Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communications System.

Shortly after, The Wall Street Journal published another damning report. Apparently Hegseth has been filled with anxiety and paranoia as turnover in his inner circle increases with each passing scandal. At least five Pentagon employees have been fired or resigned, and Hegseth even wants some of them to be criminally investigated. One staffer described it as a “revolving door” so bad that they weren’t sure who they were actually working with anymore, as Hegseth was at one point without a chief of staff, deputy chief of staff, or senior adviser.