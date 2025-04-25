FBI Arrests Sitting Judge as Trump Accelerates Attack on Courts
FBI Director Kash Patel proudly announced the arrest of Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan over an immigration case.
FBI Director Kash Patel said Friday the agency has arrested a Wisconsin judge for “obstructing an immigration operation.”
Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested on charges of obstruction after she “intentionally misdirected federal agents away” from an immigrant man, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, to prevent his arrest, Patel wrote in a post on X Friday, which has since been deleted.
Patel said FBI agents “chased down the man on foot,” and he is now in custody.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service in Washington, D.C., confirmed Dugan’s arrest Friday morning, as did several Milwaukee judges, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday.
On Tuesday, the Journal Sentinel reported that the FBI was investigating Dugan over whether she tried to help an undocumented immigrant in her courtroom evade arrest. Federal agents reportedly came to the Milwaukee County Courthouse on April 18 with an arrest warrant.
Their visit occurred the same day that Flores Ruiz, the man Patel accused Dugan of assisting, appeared in her courtroom for a pre-trial conference related to three counts of misdemeanor battery, the Journal Sentinel reported.
“When they went to the chief judge’s office, Dugan directed the defendant and his attorney to a side door in the courtroom, directed them down a private hallway and into the public area on the 6th floor,” the report reads.
The 30-year-old man originally from Mexico is now being detained by ICE at Dodge Detention Facility in Juneau, according to the federal detainee database. His arrest marks at least the third time in recent months that ICE agents have appeared at the courthouse with arrest warrants, according to the Journal Sentinel.
Dugan’s arrest comes as Trump continues his widespread attack on immigration judges, eight of whom have been fired or put on leave in the last week across California, Massachusetts, and Louisiana.
This story has been updated.