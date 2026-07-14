Missing GOP Rep. Comes Back to Learn Trump Threw Him Under the Bus

But Kean has since been forced between a rock and a hard place by the Trump administration after the Department of Homeland Security renewed a bid to resurrect a detention facility proposal in northern New Jersey, despite unified local opposition to the effort.

The conundrum has put Kean in an impossible position, requiring him to either infuriate voters in his district or publicly break with the White House, mere weeks out from a contentious midterm election that has him pitted against well-funded Democrat Rebecca Bennett for New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. As of Monday afternoon, Kean had not taken a firm position for or against the facility.

“I have remained actively engaged on this issue from the beginning, and I will continue to bring together multiple levels of government to find a responsible, workable solution,” Kean said in a statement to Politico. “My priority is ensuring the residents of Roxbury are respected, heard, and represented every step of the way.”