Missing GOP Rep. Comes Back to Learn Trump Threw Him Under the Bus
Representative Tom Kean Jr., who is running for reelection in November, was greeted by an unpleasant Department of Homeland Security decision.
Representative Thomas Kean Jr.’s grand return to Capitol Hill has come fully loaded with a no-win dilemma.
The New Jersey Republican inexplicably disappeared for several months, only to reemerge on the House floor late last month, claiming that he had struggled with depression and was therefore unable to vote on behalf of his constituents.
But Kean has since been forced between a rock and a hard place by the Trump administration after the Department of Homeland Security renewed a bid to resurrect a detention facility proposal in northern New Jersey, despite unified local opposition to the effort.
The conundrum has put Kean in an impossible position, requiring him to either infuriate voters in his district or publicly break with the White House, mere weeks out from a contentious midterm election that has him pitted against well-funded Democrat Rebecca Bennett for New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. As of Monday afternoon, Kean had not taken a firm position for or against the facility.
“I have remained actively engaged on this issue from the beginning, and I will continue to bring together multiple levels of government to find a responsible, workable solution,” Kean said in a statement to Politico. “My priority is ensuring the residents of Roxbury are respected, heard, and represented every step of the way.”
Conservative strategists warned that the fallout for Kean could be just as bad on the right-wing side of politics if he decides to support the detention center’s construction.
“There are going to be conservative voters who are concerned about this development going in their backyard, which they very much don’t want, and it will affect their votes in November,” Carlos Cruz, a Republican consultant, told Politico.
Locals have already taken notice of Kean’s indecision.
“Even the Republican-led Roxbury Township Council has called out Congressman Kean Jr. for refusing to advocate on behalf of their community,” a spokesperson for Kean’s Democratic opponent, Bennett, told Politico. “His job title is representative, but he consistently fails to show up and fight for the people of New Jersey.”
The issue had almost resolved itself without Kean’s input. On June 29, DHS indicated in a legal filing that it no longer intended to convert the warehouse into a detention facility following a bipartisan lawsuit brought by Governor Mikie Sherrill’s administration and the Republican-run Roxbury Township.
But that same day, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin put his foot down, insisting that the agency would not let go of the site.
“DHS will NEVER back down. We will be keeping this site for a detention center,” Mullin wrote on X.
Days later, DHS followed Mullin’s lead, writing in another legal filing that the “agency intends to move forward with plans to consider the retrofitting of the Roxbury Township warehouse facility for use as a detention facility.”