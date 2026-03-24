One “Lucky” Trader Made Nearly $1 Million on Polymarket Iran Bets

But it seems that even Trump knows that ICE agents’ presence at U.S. airports is a bad look: He asked federal officers on Monday not to wear face masks while “helping our Country out of the Democrat caused MESS at the airports.” ICE officers’ masks have been a sticking point in negotiations with Democrats.

ICE officials have been scrambling to meet the president’s demands. White House border czar Tom Homan told CNN’s State of the Union Sunday that ICE agents would assist with security and crowd control and check IDs but they would not operate x-ray machines. When asked how planning was going, Homan replied, “How much of a plan does it mean to guard an exit to make sure no one comes through that exit?”

While it typically takes four to six months to train a TSA worker, there are no legal training requirements for checkpoint screeners. “But that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea,” former TSA administrator John Pistole told Axios. “If I’m getting on a flight tomorrow, I want to know that the people doing the screening are qualified, that it’s not their first day on the job.”