Pete Hegseth Praises Flyovers After Putting Beachgoers in Danger
Navy pilots flew so low over a beach that they sent sand and furniture flying.
In the latest example of his juvenile leadership style, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth took to social media Thursday to endorse a military flyover that dipped below the normal flight path, affected spectators below, and triggered an investigation.
During a U.S. Navy Blue Angels military flyover over a beach in Pensacola, Florida, Wednesday morning, a jet “flew too close to the crowd,” reports WSVN, sending sand, tents, chairs, and umbrellas airborne as some beachgoers screamed, covered their ears, and scrambled for cover.
In a statement responding to viral footage of the commotion, the Navy acknowledged that the aircraft “flew lower than standard profiles, resulting in a disturbance on the beach,” and announced a “safety review” of the maneuver.
The incident drew some public concern.
Former Representative Adam Kinzinger, who served in the Air Force, reacted to a video of the maneuver on social media, writing, “This is not safe. I’m all for low passes, seriously but this is too much.” Another observer, a Chicago-based ABC news reporter, called the footage “jarring,” “dangerous,” and “uncharacteristic of the Blue Angels.” Meanwhile, the president’s son Eric Trump condemned “the low-T mainstream media” for reporting on the Navy’s safety review.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth chimed in Thursday with a characteristically puerile response: “The flyovers will continue until morale improves,” he posted on X. He also retweeted two posts in which screenshots of the viral video of the incident were overlayed with the words “CARRY ON PATRIOTS” and “American Empire,” respectively.
As part of his carefully crafted tough-guy image, Hegseth has made a point to express his approval of even questionable military demonstrations.
When several South Carolina Army National Guard helicopter pilots were suspended during a safety review of low-level flyovers in July, Hegseth intervened, posting on X, “We’ll fix this. Carry on, Patriots.” He similarly lifted an investigation and suspension of two Army pilots who performed maneuvers for Kid Rock above the musician’s mansion in the Nashville suburbs.