Teacher Forced to Teach Trump Bible Reveals What Is (and Isn’t) in It
Donald Trump’s Bible includes some interesting details.
Oklahoma public school teachers are required to teach the Bible to their students—but the copies they received from the state earlier this month to do so don’t accurately reflect history.
Former state Superintendent Ryan Walters placed a 55,000 unit order for new Bibles in October, but the parameters he set for permissible editions were eyebrow-raisingly specific. Bid documents required the successful edition to include the King James text as well as several core elements of U.S. history lesson plans, including copies of the Pledge of Allegiance, the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, and the U.S. Constitution. That narrowed the pool down to one option available on the market: Donald Trump and Lee Greenwood’s God Bless the U.S.A. Bible.
Aaron Baker, a history and government teacher in Oklahoma City, received two copies of Trump’s edition to his classroom earlier this month. However, he quickly noticed that something was amiss: The version of the Constitution published between the book’s leather-bound folds was “wrong.”
The version of the Constitution delivered to Oklahoma’s classrooms for statewide instruction was 160 years out of date and excluded more than a dozen amendments.
Notably, the incorrect version still featured the three-fifths compromise, a vestige of slavery that handed more political power to slave-owning states, while omitting the Thirteenth Amendment, which officially abolished slavery. The incorrect edition also lacked the Fourteenth Amendment, which constitutionalized the right to due process and granted citizens equal protection under the law, shielding them from state action.
In addition, Trump’s Bible is missing the Nineteenth Amendment, which grants women the right to vote; the Twenty-Second Amendment, which limits the president to two terms in power; and the Twenty-Sixth Amendment, which lowered the legal voting age from 21 to 18.
Altogether, Trump’s God Bless the U.S.A. Bible, as delivered to Oklahoma’s public schools, did not include Amendments 11 through 27. The text of the Bible itself appeared unchanged from the King James version.
The New Republic reached out to the publisher of the Bibles for an explanation as to why it chose a copy of the Constitution that hadn’t been used since the Civil War but did not receive a response. The publisher did, however, respond to Oklahoma’s local broadcast station KFOR-TV, informing the network that it had made the decision to “only include the original Founding Fathers’ documents, as Amendments 11-27 were added at later dates.”
“The Constitution is a living document,” Baker said on social media, condemning the book as revisionist history. “It is something that has grown and changed over the years, and the way we teach it, and the way we present it, must reflect that reality. It was created to be changed.”
Baker criticized the publisher’s rationale, likening the publication of an inaccurate version of the Constitution for mass instruction to feeding raw dough at a family dinner.
“As far as I’m concerned, that’s like your family asking for bread with dinner, but instead of baking rolls you bring raw dough to the table,” Baker said. “And they ask, ‘What is this?’ And you tell them, ‘Well, I wanted to give you the authentic experience of bread as it existed before I even baked it.’”
Walters resigned last week from his position atop Oklahoma’s Education Department to run Teacher Freedom Alliance, an initiative by the conservative think tank Freedom Foundation with a mission to end teachers’ unions across the country. Walters has previously accused Oklahoma’s teachers’ union of being a “terrorist organization,” and in an interview on Fox News Wednesday, said he wanted to “destroy the teachers’ unions” and “build an army of teachers to defeat the teachers’ unions once and for all.”
In his brief two-year tenure atop Oklahoma’s public school system, the MAGA politico also appointed Chaya Raichik—the woman behind the far-right, anti-LGBTQ+ social media account “Libs of TikTok”—to the Oklahoma state Department of Education’s Library Media Advisory Committee, handing Raichik the power to decide what children across the state are allowed to read. Prior to her appointment, Oklahoma was ranked fourth in the nation for the most banned books, according to a 2022 report by Pen America.