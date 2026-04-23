Eric Trump Openly Brags About His Federal Corruption on Live TV
Donald Trump’s son has landed a $24 million contract with the Pentagon.
The Trump family is not ashamed to bilk taxpayers in order to line their pockets.
Eric Trump appeared on Fox Business Thursday morning, openly celebrating a $24 million defense contract his company won—through business with his father’s administration.
The 42-year-old financier appeared on Mornings with Maria to promote Foundation Industries, a technology company building futuristic warfare tools such as a humanoid robot that the company has claimed could replace soldiers on the frontline. Trump, Foundation’s chief strategic adviser and a major financier, appeared alongside company CEO Sankaet Pathak.
“We better be winning this race in the United States of America,” the younger Trump told Fox, referring to the international robotics industry. “We’re the greatest economy in the world.”
“When you go up and you interact with these robots, and they fist bump you, they high five you, follow your commands,” he continued. “You bring in A.I. autonomy, it’s going to change industry, it’s going to change military application, it’s going to change hospitality. The uses are unlimited, and I think it’s a very beautiful thing.”
Trump did not get into the details on how his company secured the multimillion government contract. Time magazine reported in March that Foundation had won research contracts from the U.S. Army, Navy, and Air Force that totalled $24 million, and had also obtained an SBIR Phase 3 award, which recognized Foundation as an approved supplier for military procurement.
Practically no one in the Republican Party or the president’s entourage has spoken up in opposition to the contract, despite the obvious conflict of interest.
Yet it’s far from the first time that the Trump family has attempted to use their power and political prestige to milk money from the public. Donald Trump’s long list of election year hustles included launching a remarkably ugly sneaker and a limited edition, $60 God Bless the USA Bible co-promoted by “God Bless the USA” singer Lee Greenwood that was ultimately forced on Oklahoma public schools by its MAGA superintendent.
The populist leader also took the parent company of his social media platform Truth Social public and stamped his name on a new cryptocurrency platform, headed by his sons Eric and Don Jr., that even the president’s allies criticized as a “huge mistake.”
The grift has continued into his presidency. The president’s defunct campaign emailed an offer to his supporters last month, claiming that they could buy into a “National Security Briefing Membership” that would deliver “unfiltered updates” on the Iran war to their inboxes. And Trump’s memecoin advertised an opportunity for investors to actually meet him in person at Mar-a-Lago on April 25, offering a face-to-face connection with the president for individuals willing and able to spend millions of dollars on his cryptocurrency.
Eric and his wife Lara are also scheduled to accompany Trump on an official state trip to China next month, although a Trump Organization spokesperson said Eric would be there in a “personal capacity,” not a professional one.