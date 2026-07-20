Trump Demands Journalists’ Phone Records Over Air Force One Leak
Donald Trump’s administration is trying to acquire the phone records of multiple New York Times journalists and their relatives.
Donald Trump’s administration demanded the phone records of several New York Times journalists and their families in an effort to track down the sources who spilled on the president’s new Air Force One.
Late last week, the Department of Justice told the publication it had issued subpoenas to third-party phone service providers in order to acquire records of journalists’ phone calls and text messages—including messages with one reporter’s mother and two reporters’ spouses, the Times reported Monday.
Those subpoenas were issued in addition to ones earlier this month compelling the reporters to testify before a grand jury. Lawyers for the Times journalists filed a motion Saturday to quash the new subpoenas.
White House officials were left fuming earlier this month after the Times reported that Trump had ditched his Qatari-gifted Air Force One in Europe because it was missing certain security and communications capabilities. Trump claimed that U.S. forces in Europe were clamoring for a chance to see the magnificent plane.
But it seems the Times’ reporting was right on the money: The president announced plans Sunday to further “max out” Air Force One, suggesting that the $400 million luxury jumbo jet had insufficient security features.
The Air Force has already spent roughly $400 million on renovating the plane, changing the cabin layout, communications system, and security upgrades. That doesn’t account for the taxpayer-funded continued maintenance of the plane, either. The jet—one of the largest presidential gifts ever—will be moved to Trump’s presidential library foundation in 2029, where it may be available for him to use as a private citizen.
This story has been updated.