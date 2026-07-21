Trump Flips Out When Asked What Exactly the Plan Is in Iran
Donald Trump couldn’t handle a simple question from a reporter about the escalating war with Iran.
President Trump blew a gasket when he was asked if he had a concrete plan for the escalating war on Iran.
“Mr. President, there are no signs that Iran is ready to stop fighting, so what is the plan?” a reporter asked Trump on Tuesday morning while he met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in the Oval Office. “Is the plan to just keep bombing until they give up?”
“How would you know that there are no signs? Why, do you know something I don’t know?” Trump replied.
“Well, they continue to attack our allies and kill Americans.”
“You don’t know what the dialogue is behind the scenes, that they wanna meet desperately to try and end it because they’re getting decimated. You don’t get that when you listen to your fake station,” Trump responded defensively. “You don’t know anything.”
“So talks are still possible?” the reporter pressed.
“Do you know something I don’t know?” Trump asked again.
“Well, tell us.”
“I will tell you: They wanna desperately meet. And until they’re ready to meet in a meaningful way, we have no interest in meeting.”
So the answer is yes—the plan is to keep bombing Iran until something changes. It’s been 10 days of back-and-forth strikes between the two countries as Iran continues to hold tight to the Strait of Hormuz, with help from the Houthis reportedly on the way. Three U.S. service members have been killed since Friday, and Iran has demonstrated that it doesn’t need a massive Air Force or Navy to make U.S. efforts to control the region look futile. This comes as Trump continues the tough talk, threatening death and destruction while oil prices rise and the Pentagon runs out of money and weapons.