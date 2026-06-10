“Bullsh*t!”: Energy Secretary Crashes Out Over Attack on Blue States

At issue was nearly $8 billion in Biden-era grants for clean energy projects that the White House gutted in October. Democrats have described the canceled grants as politically motivated retaliation by the Trump administration against liberal areas of the country.

Amo quoted from a lawsuit filed against the Department of Energy, citing that the “primary reason” clean energy grants were funded or not funded in October 2025 was whether the grantee was “located in a blue state.”

“The court rightfully found that you violated the Constitution. The only meaningful difference between the seven projects that won in court—and the hundreds of others—is that those plaintiffs sued,” Amo said. “So, Secretary Wright, my question is simple: When will you restore the funding for all the projects that were wrongfully terminated?”