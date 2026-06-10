“Bullsh*t!”: Energy Secretary Crashes Out Over Attack on Blue States
Chris Wright insisted he hadn’t yanked grants from areas that did not support Donald Trump.
A House committee hearing exploded into bluster and blunder Wednesday after Energy Secretary Chris Wright was called out for singularly defunding clean energy projects in blue states.
Wright appeared before the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology to discuss oil shocks from the Iran war—but one particular exchange with Representative Gabe Amo put a spotlight on the unconstitutional use of his office.
At issue was nearly $8 billion in Biden-era grants for clean energy projects that the White House gutted in October. Democrats have described the canceled grants as politically motivated retaliation by the Trump administration against liberal areas of the country.
Amo quoted from a lawsuit filed against the Department of Energy, citing that the “primary reason” clean energy grants were funded or not funded in October 2025 was whether the grantee was “located in a blue state.”
“The court rightfully found that you violated the Constitution. The only meaningful difference between the seven projects that won in court—and the hundreds of others—is that those plaintiffs sued,” Amo said. “So, Secretary Wright, my question is simple: When will you restore the funding for all the projects that were wrongfully terminated?”
Wright appeared visibly irritated by the question.
“Number one, you haven’t read the document or misinterpreted the document. We did not involve politics in the decision-making of our review process. Hands down, did not,” Wright said.
“What about the outcomes, Mr. Secretary?” pressed Amo.
That’s when the niceties ended, and the profanities began.
“The court ruling you read—was a choice of announcements of some of the awards … not made by our department. No decisions, no decisions were made on politics,” Wright said. “It’s bullshit.”
Amo then called for a note on parliamentary procedure, incredulously questioning if the committee was OK with “promoting language like that from witnesses.”
“Watch your language there, Mr. Secretary,” drawled Committee Chair Brian Babin.
Amo then tore into Wright. “Here’s the problem with your administration. You’re willing to huff and puff when it comes to showing up in front of Congress when your audience of one is paying attention. But the fact of the matter is, my constituents—and the constituents of people across this Congress—are struggling because of your decisions. And yet you want to use language like that, act out of hand, behave poorly, so you can prove that you have loyalty to the president,” Amo said.
“That’s not how this works,” declared the Rhode Island lawmaker. “Do your job.”