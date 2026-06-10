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“Bullsh*t!”: Energy Secretary Crashes Out Over Attack on Blue States

Chris Wright insisted he hadn’t yanked grants from areas that did not support Donald Trump.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright speaks during a House committee hearing
Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Energy Secretary Chris Wright

A House committee hearing exploded into bluster and blunder Wednesday after Energy Secretary Chris Wright was called out for singularly defunding clean energy projects in blue states.

Wright appeared before the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology to discuss oil shocks from the Iran war—but one particular exchange with Representative Gabe Amo put a spotlight on the unconstitutional use of his office.

At issue was nearly $8 billion in Biden-era grants for clean energy projects that the White House gutted in October. Democrats have described the canceled grants as politically motivated retaliation by the Trump administration against liberal areas of the country.

Amo quoted from a lawsuit filed against the Department of Energy, citing that the “primary reason” clean energy grants were funded or not funded in October 2025 was whether the grantee was “located in a blue state.”

“The court rightfully found that you violated the Constitution. The only meaningful difference between the seven projects that won in court—and the hundreds of others—is that those plaintiffs sued,” Amo said. “So, Secretary Wright, my question is simple: When will you restore the funding for all the projects that were wrongfully terminated?”

Wright appeared visibly irritated by the question.

“Number one, you haven’t read the document or misinterpreted the document. We did not involve politics in the decision-making of our review process. Hands down, did not,” Wright said.

“What about the outcomes, Mr. Secretary?” pressed Amo.

That’s when the niceties ended, and the profanities began.

“The court ruling you read—was a choice of announcements of some of the awards … not made by our department. No decisions, no decisions were made on politics,” Wright said. “It’s bullshit.”

Amo then called for a note on parliamentary procedure, incredulously questioning if the committee was OK with “promoting language like that from witnesses.”

“Watch your language there, Mr. Secretary,” drawled Committee Chair Brian Babin.

Amo then tore into Wright. “Here’s the problem with your administration. You’re willing to huff and puff when it comes to showing up in front of Congress when your audience of one is paying attention. But the fact of the matter is, my constituents—and the constituents of people across this Congress—are struggling because of your decisions. And yet you want to use language like that, act out of hand, behave poorly, so you can prove that you have loyalty to the president,” Amo said.

“That’s not how this works,” declared the Rhode Island lawmaker. “Do your job.”

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Pardoned Jan. 6 Rioter Arrested Again for “Terroristic Threats”

Jake Lang is now behind bars after threatening to instigate a racist mob.

Pardoned January 6 rioter Jake Lang holds a sign that reads White Lives Matter while in a crowd outside the Collin County Courthouse.
Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News/Getty Images
Pardoned January 6 rioter Jake Lang holds a sign that reads “White Lives Matter” outside the Collin County Courthouse during Karmelo Anthony’s murder trial, on June 4.

Racist right-wing activist and pardoned January 6 insurrectionist Jake Lang was arrested in Dallas on Tuesday night for making “terroristic threats.” His bail is set at $1 million. Lang was visiting Texas to stir up racial animus around the trial of Karmelo Anthony, a Black teenager who was sentenced to 35 years in prison for fatally stabbing a white teenager at a track meet last year.

“They ripped me off the plane, dozens of officers treating me like El Chapo.… They’ve arrested me for a felony, what’s called ‘terroristic threats,’ simply because I said that if the jury did not find Karmelo Anthony guilty, that we the people will deal with justice,” Lang said, in a phone call posted on his X account, suggesting that his call for extrajudicial mob violence against a Black teenager was somehow reasonable.

“This is two-tiered persecution against the white people of this world. We are under attack, and what they’re doing to me they want to do to all of us,” Lang continued.

Lang—who is in the midst of an unserious Senate campaign in Florida—was also arrested earlier this week in Texas for trespassing in Frisco City Hall while protesting the same trial. One in 16 pardoned January 6 insurrectionists have been arrested again for other crimes.

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Um, What? Trump Says He Loves Inflation

Donald Trump insisted that surging inflation, caused by his tariffs and war in Iran, is a great thing.

Donald Trump gestures and speaks while sitting at his desk in the Oval Office
Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Donald Trump said he loves inflation.

A new report released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that America’s annual inflation rate had reached its highest levels in three years. Later, in the Oval Office, a reporter asked Trump whether the new inflation numbers concerned him. The president presented his own pathetic spin.

“No, I love it. The numbers were great. You know what I really love? I love the inflation,” Trump said.

Sorry, what?

As Americans are struggling to afford gas, food, electricity, and medical care, Trump suggested that the high prices would be good for “after the war.”

“You know, we’ve been taking out millions of barrels of oil. Nobody knows it. You know who doesn’t know about it? Iran until right now,” Trump said. “We took out, the other night, 22 ships, late at night with no lights because they don’t have any radar because we blasted the crap out of it.”

Trump indicated that clandestine oil flows were why crude prices were below $100 per barrel. But if that was ever really a secret, Iran certainly knew about it—because Trump had posted about it earlier in the day.

Trump has made it clear he cares more about oil companies than average Americans, who aren’t likely to buy the president’s sudden pivot after he’s spent the last few years railing against inflation.

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Trump Lost It at Charlie Kirk for Continuing to Talk About Epstein

Kirk did not stop his Turning Point colleagues from discussing the files, much to Donald Trump’s dismay.

Donald Trump and Charlie Kirk shake hands while standing on stage during a Turning Point USA event
JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

Charlie Kirk was increasingly at odds with the president in the final months of his life.

Donald Trump had strong words for the GOP’s youth connection last July, two months before Kirk was shockingly assassinated at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. At the time, Trump reportedly berated Kirk for allowing one of his college rallies to turn into a grieving session over the Epstein files, according to details of an upcoming book by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan published in The New York Times magazine Wednesday.

“Trump had called Kirk and scolded him” for providing a venue for young people to slam former Attorney General Pam Bondi and the larger Trump administration for failing to release the files, reported the Times.

Kirk, by virtue of his position leading the youth Republican movement, could see that the Epstein files had become a divisive issue for young voters. He urged the White House to change course on the matter, but they would not relent.

Trump was not shy in expressing his frustration with his aides. He reportedly told them that he was “very unhappy” with his famed supporters, raging against the likes of Kirk as well as former Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, all of whom had demanded the admin “come clean” about Jeffrey Epstein.

Eventually Donald Trump Jr. and Vice President JD Vance joined the choir, urging the White House to change its position and pressure the Justice Department to release more files, reported the Times.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act was signed into law on November 19, legally requiring the unmitigated release of all documentation related to the child sex trafficking investigation. It has been nearly seven months since then, and the federal government still has not released everything it has on Epstein. No one has been arrested in connection to the crimes, either—beyond Epstein’s longtime criminal associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was arrested in 2020.

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Trump Tries to Fast-Track National Arch Amid Aviation Risk Concerns

The 250-foot National Arch would disrupt everything around it.

National Arch rendering
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
An image of Trump’s proposed triumphal arch to commemorate the country’s 250th anniversary is displayed during a public meeting of the Commission of Fine Arts, on April 16.

President Trump is trying to rush through his “Triumphal Arch” in Washington, D.C., even as it could pose problems with local airports.

Through the National Park Service, the Trump administration has submitted plans that call for construction taking place 20 hours a day, in two-10 hour shifts, in the hopes of finishing the project within two or three years, before his term ends. In order to speed up completion, Trump plans to use concrete clad in granite instead of the natural marble and limestone used for other monuments in Washington.

The planned site for the arch, across from the Potomac River from the Lincoln Memorial, is only 3,000 feet away from Reagan National Airport, on a flight path within the airport’s main approach and departure corridor. Because it’s so close to the airport, a preliminary review by the Federal Aviation Administration said the arch would need to be lit with red obstruction lights.

The arch will be an estimated 250 feet high, much higher than Paris’s famous Arc de Triomphe, which is 164 feet high. Cranes used to construct the arch may be as high as 320 feet tall, creating a hazard for planes near the airport, which could be flying at 500 feet of altitude. The FAA is currently working on a full review of the project.

Trump isn’t seeking any approval from Congress for the project, which hasn’t gone over well with Democrats on Capitol Hill, as the president also hasn’t sought approval for his White House ballroom, repainting the Reflecting Pool, or other construction projects.

“Running through all these incidents is an inexplicable disregard for legal process,” Senator Richard Blumenthal, the leading Democrat on the Senate’s permanent subcommittee for investigations, wrote in a letter Tuesday to the National Park Service.

Military veterans have sued to stop the arch, citing the lack of congressional approval, and warning it would obstruct views of Arlington National Cemetery. But Trump doesn’t care, seeing all of his pet construction projects as his presidential legacy, as opposed to the well-being of Americans.

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