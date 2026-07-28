Trump Intel Chief Launches More Layoffs Right Before Losing Job
Acting DNI Bill Pulte made sure to leave his mark on his way out.
The man temporarily serving as director of national intelligence just decided to fire 30 percent of America’s remaining intelligence community.
The jarring news came by way of a Trump-style X post early Tuesday, in which acting DNI Bill Pulte wrote that “in addition to the Historic DECLASSIFICATIONS (Transparency!) by the President, we are, this morning, Executing a 5th and Near Final Round of TERMINATIONS, an approximately 30% Staff Reduction from Weeks Ago.”
Pulte took over the office on June 19 following Tulsi Gabbard’s sudden exit. Gabbard had previously claimed she fired 500 people—also about 30 percent of the agency’s workforce at the time—during her 16-month stint at ODNI.
“The Intelligence Community must protect the American people, NOT the political whims of the bloated and corrupt elite class,” Pulte added.
It is unclear just how many employees Pulte has laid off at ODNI—an office created in the wake of 9/11 to improve communication between America’s powerful national security agencies—but earlier this month, The Washington Post reported that 200 ODNI employees had been laid off or reassigned since June 1.
The fifth layoff announcement came two days after Pulte released a batch of recently declassified documents detailing threats by foreign governments to influence prior elections—most notably, the 2020 presidential cycle.
Pulte, who also serves as the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, was a shocking choice for the job. The law requires national security experience for the position, but the 38-year-old came into the role with none—a failure that actually shut down negotiations in Congress last month as Democrats refused to entertain rumors that Donald Trump would nominate Pulte to take over ODNI in a more permanent capacity.
Yet Pulte’s time at ODNI will soon be up: His nominated successor, Jay Clayton, is expected to be confirmed by the Senate Tuesday night. Clayton will also enter the role with zero national security experience, and, like Pulte, has seeded doubts about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.