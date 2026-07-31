“The Boss Wants This Money”: Trump Is Demanding More Cash Than Ever

The calls touch on a number of Trump’s financial interests: He routinely asks O’Rourke who has donated, who has not, and the size of individual contributions, and he frequently presses her to ask for even more.

O’Rourke is more than happy to play the part, regularly invoking the president’s name—she refers to him as “the boss”—while pushing prospective donors to sign larger checks.

“This is very important to the president. He’s asked me to call you and ask you for this donation,” O’Rourke has been known to say, according to the Journal. Or she might drop that “the boss wants this money.”