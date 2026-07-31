“The Boss Wants This Money”: Trump Is Demanding More Cash Than Ever
Donald Trump wants more money for his vanity projects.
Despite everything on his plate as the president of the United States, Donald Trump has decided to carve time out of his schedule to fundraise for his personal projects.
Trump checks in with his top fundraiser, Meredith O’Rourke—whom he’s warmly nicknamed his “princess of darkness” for her “killer” instincts—almost nightly, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.
The calls touch on a number of Trump’s financial interests: He routinely asks O’Rourke who has donated, who has not, and the size of individual contributions, and he frequently presses her to ask for even more.
O’Rourke is more than happy to play the part, regularly invoking the president’s name—she refers to him as “the boss”—while pushing prospective donors to sign larger checks.
“This is very important to the president. He’s asked me to call you and ask you for this donation,” O’Rourke has been known to say, according to the Journal. Or she might drop that “the boss wants this money.”
Among the donations that O’Rourke has recently secured are $50 million from Softbank for Trump’s presidential library, $25 million from Apple for his White House ballroom project, $10 million from Meta to a Trump-aligned super PAC, $10 million from Microsoft, and $5 million from Amazon.
Trump has been in office for 18 months. Within that same timeframe, he has also raised more than $800 million, in no small part due to O’Rourke’s resolve. She has worked with Trump since 2016 and “absolutely has the president’s 100 percent trust and respect,” according to Brian Ballard, a top Washington lobbyist and former colleague of O’Rourke’s who spoke with the Journal.
Her loyalty and hard labor have been duly repaid: O’Rourke is firmly entrenched in Trump’s inner circle and has been tasked with shouldering some of the Trump family’s bigger projects. She has flown with U.S. officials aboard Air Force One, joined the board of the National Park Foundation that oversees Freedom 250, and was recently appointed as a director at Trump Media & Technology, the parent company of Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social.