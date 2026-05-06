DOJ Swoops in to Save MAGA Representative From Criminal Probe

The update came by way of a legal motion from Ogles’s team, nixing a long-pending emergency motion that had prevented federal authorities from reviewing evidence on his phone and email.

“In discussions with the Office of the Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division of the United States Department of Justice, the Government has advised defense counsel that it will promptly return or destroy the property obtained pursuant to the respective search warrants at issue,” the motion read. “The emergency motions filed by Congressman Ogles in these matters are therefore moot.”

Ogles’s phone was seized by the FBI shortly after his 2024 primary win, but the investigation was related to discrepancies that appeared in his 2022 election, when he filed a campaign finance report claiming that he loaned his campaign $320,000. The detail raised alarm bells in 2024, when Ogles filed another campaign finance report to acknowledge that he had only loaned the campaign $20,000.